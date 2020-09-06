Top 10 clashes to watch out for in IPL 2020

As the 13th edition of IPL 2020 kicks off from September 19, the frenzy of the Premier League will be felt in UAE rather than in the subcontinent due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nevertheless, the reverberations of the clashes between the teams will be felt here.

Here are top ten clashes to look out for this IPL season:

1. Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings: 19 September, 7:30 PM IST

2. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: 21 September, 7:30 PM IST

3. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: 23 September, 7:30 PM IST

4. Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: 24 September 7:30 PM IST

5. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians: 28 September, 7:30 PM IST

6. Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: 30 September 7:30 PM IST

7. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings: 7 October 7:30 PM IST

8. Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: 10 October, 7:30 PM IST

9. Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: 16 October 7:30 PM IST

10. Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: October 2, 7:30 IST