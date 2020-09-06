Top 10 clashes to watch out for in IPL 2020 UAE

DH Web Desk
  • Sep 06 2020, 11:15 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2020, 15:37 ist
IPL begins on Sept 19. Credit: DH

As the 13th edition of IPL 2020 kicks off on Sept. 19, the frenzy will be felt on various screens in India and the UAE rather than in stadium stands due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The reverberations of the much-anticipated clashes between the teams, however, will be felt everywhere.

Here are top 10 clashes to look out for this IPL season:

1. Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings: Sept. 19, 7:30 pm IST

2. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore:  Sept. 21, 7:30 pm IST

3. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: Sept. 23, 7:30 pm IST

4. Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Sept. 24 7:30 pm IST

5. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians:  Sept. 28, 7:30 pm IST

6. Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Sept. 30, 7:30 pm IST

7. Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Oct. 2, 7:30 pm IST

8. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings: Oct. 7, 7:30 pm IST

9. Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Oct. 10, 7:30 pm IST

10. Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: Oct. 11, 7:30 pm IST

 

