Upbeat RR seek to stay on top as MI eye first win | IPL 2022 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals: SWOT analysis

It's the clash between the teams with contrasting fortunes as top-of-the-table Rajasthan Royals taking on second from bottom Mumbai Indians Match 9 of IPL 2022 at DY Patil Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Here's our SWOT analysis:

SWOT for Mumbai Indians

Strengths: The opening pair of Rohit and Ishan looked in great form against Delhi Capitals. The way Tilak Verma impressed with his game awareness and stroke play certainly gives MI an option to use him as a floater. A reformed Murugan Ashwin looked threatening against DC.

Weaknesses: The team that was admired for its bowling attack last season didn't live up to its reputation. Daniel Sams, in particular, leaked a lot of runs at the top.

Opportunities: Generally a slow starter, MI would be looking to climb in the points table.

Threats: The bowling lineup of Rajasthan Royals can cause trouble to already a weak middle order in absence of Suryakumar Yadav.

SWOT for Rajasthan Royals

Strengths: The depth this side possesses in its batting is its biggest strength. In the bowling department, Ashwin and Chahal bowl quick in the middle overs and at an economy rate so good that their 8 overs are already gone before you know it.

Weaknesses: Nathan Coulter-Nile limping out in the last game is the only cause of concern for the Royals right now.

Opportunities: RR would be looking to retain its top spot in the points table.

Threats: The way Rohit and Ishan batted in the last game could prove to be a threat. They have an ability to take on any bowling attack and this might be a slight concern for Sanju Samson.

Impact player for MI:

Ishan Kishan: Known to be a bit tentative at the start of his innings and making up for it at the end, Ishan Kishan showed us that the heavy price tag he was brought for does not impact his game.

Impact player for RR:

Prasidh Krishna: A hit the deck bowler, Prasidh on red soil deck can be an ideal bowler to scythe through any batter's defence.

Head-to-head: 27

MI won: 14

RR won: 12

No Result: 1

