Virat Kohli delighted with first hit after long while

The Royal Challengers Bangalore, after spending the mandatory one-week quarantine in their respective rooms at the team hotel in Dubai, hit the ground running at their first training session on Friday. From batting to bowling and fielding drills, the team was put through the paces by coach Simon Katich and Director of Cricket Mike Hesson.

Skipper Virat Kohli was delighted at the first hit although a vast majority of them, including him, hadn't held a bat or ball for five months now. "Much better than expected to be honest. I was pretty scared as I hadn't picked up a bat for 5 months. It just came out better than I thought to be honest," Kohli said in a video uploaded by RCB on Twitter.

"I've trained quite a bit during the lockdown. I'm feeling quite fit, that helps because your body is light and you can react better. (I) feel like I have more time on the ball and that's a big plus otherwise, (if) you come here heavier into the season then your body is not moving as much, it starts playing onto your mind. As I said much better than expected."

Kohli praised the spinners for showing no rust whatsoever. "The spinners looked good for day one. They pitched the ball in consistent areas for long enough. Shahbaz (Ahmed) was good, Washi (Washington Sundar) was very good, I saw (Yuzvendra) Chahal bowl very well. The seamers went through the motion a little bit today. All in all a decent start to our camp."

Coach Katich too was pleased with the outcome of day one. "Considering the conditions and considering it's the first for a number of them after a while, they were outstanding. Lot of them had nearly an hour in the nets, the conditions were very hot. So to be able to do that was a credit to them."

Hesson echoed Katich's thoughts. "Good chance to observe them as well rather than giving too many instructions. Just getting to know what they are really working on and making sure they do it with purpose. Also not been too harsh on them. Some of them haven't even batted for many months. Not a judging day, just a day for them to go out and get through the first session."

Young Karnataka batting sensation Devdutt Padikkal, who Katich has backed for a debut when the tournament starts of September 19, said he never felt he was away from the game. "Just feels great to get out here, just the fresh air. You don't forget your game even if you stay at home for six months. So that's just muscle memory."