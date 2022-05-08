Want to finish this IPL on a bit of a roll: Daniel Sams

Mumbai Indians pacer Daniel Sams, who contributed to the team's two successive wins in IPL-15, says the five-time champions want to finish the season on a "bit of a roll", having failed to make the playoffs.

MI are at the bottom of the table with eight losses and two wins.

"Obviously we're not going to be able to make the playoffs, but how we set up the rest of the tournament for us is, we've got a little 'mini IPL'," Sams said on the eve of their game against Kolkata Knight Riders here.

Sams, who has picked up seven wickets from as many matches, feels his team-mates are motivated to win their remaining matches.

"So the last six games — we've played two of them already — we're just kind of judging ourselves on that. Yes, this year we can't make the playoffs but we can still build on a lot of things for the coming season.

"Motivation for the guys is we want to win the rest of our games. That's actually what's motivating us. We want to finish this IPL on a bit of a roll. We see our team as a really good team, and we want to prove that over the next coming days," added Sams.

Sams won the game for his team against Rajasthan Royals with a six and then bowled a brilliant last over against Gujarat Titans, where he defended nine runs, to see his side home.

When Mumbai played KKR last, Sams was taken to the task by compatriot Pat Cummins, as he bled 35 runs in an over. The pace-bowling all-rounder admitted that he wasn't bowling to his strengths but rectified it after a conversation with the support staff.

"That's where it came about that I wasn't quite bowling to my strengths. I was bowling my slower balls but I was bowling up rather than into the pitch.

"Through the conversations with, there was MJ (Mahela Jayawardene), Bondy (Shane Bond), Jasprit (Bunmrah) and a few others, I was able to realise why those things were happening and then rectify them in training. Work on a couple of things and then be able to stay calm," he signed off.