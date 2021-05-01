Wanted to bowl dot ball to De Villiers but ended up getting his wicket: Harpreet

Harpreet Brar's aim was to contain AB de Villiers but a perfect execution of strategy led to the South African's dismissal as the young left-arm spinner's dream spell sealed an easy 34-run win for Punjab Kings in an IPL game against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

It's not every day that one gets to dismiss Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and De Villiers in one go and the 25-year-old man from Punjab's Moga is feeling "blessed".

Brar clean-bowled Kohli and Maxwell and then set up an off-side trap to force De Villiers into trying a lofted shot without any success.

"My plan against De Villiers was to bowl a touch wider outside off-stump and out of his slot since the ball was gripping a bit. That's why I brought in a slip and had covers to come up slightly. I wanted to bowl a dot but also managed to get a wicket. I am blessed," Brar said after his match-winning spell of 3/19 in 4 overs.

In case of Kohli, he actually shortened the length after realising that the frustrated RCB skipper was trying to give him the charge.

"My strategy was to hit the right length and not worry even if he hits me for a boundary. If the batsman charges down the track then you alter the length," Brar said.

What worked for the former India U-23 spinner is playing with a free mind and not thinking too much about the result.

"I just wanted to play bindaas (carefree) cricket come what may. I didn't want to take too much stress and play my natural game," he said.

Brar had played three games in the past two seasons but this is the first time that he got wickets in IPL and that too the opposition's top three players.

"It's not that I hadn't played with pressure earlier. I had, but when you don't perform under pressure, you tend to be over burdened with more pressure. I had this in mind that once I get a chance, I will try and win a match for my franchise," he concluded.