We have a very balanced squad: Mohammad Kaif

No matter what they’ve tried, Delhi Capitals have struggled to crack the IPL code. Hounded by repeated failures they even changed their name from Delhi Daredevils to the current one last year. That move brought rewards as they qualified for the play-offs after seven long years.

This season though they’ll be aspiring for more as they have one of the most balanced squads. Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw provide fireworks at the top, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer can be explosive in the middle-order while all-rounder Marcus Stoinis could be that X-factor they have been looking for.

Bowling-wise too they appear sorted. Canny off-spinner R Ashwin has joined them, Kagiso Rabada will continue to lead the pace pack while there’s a lot of experience in Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra and Axar Patel. Assistant coach Mohammad Kaif, speaking via a video conference from his hotel in the UAE, felt this could be the year the team finally blossoms.

“We have a very balanced squad, we have a lot of experienced players, around 6-7 players are playing for India currently. That’s where I feel (captain) Shreyas Iyer will get lots of support from the experienced players and (a good selection) headache for the coaches and the management.

“It’s going to be a challenge for us to ensure the bench players (stay motivated). Only 11 can play on a given day, so among those who won’t be able to play there will be some quality players and match-winners. It’s a good thing, a good headache to have. As I said, Iyer will be happy as a captain. He will plenty of options to chose from,” he said.

The tournament is scheduled to start on September 19 but the BCCI is yet to announce the schedule. Kaif acknowledged it’s a bit of a concern but won’t make much of a difference. “The earlier you get it the better it is. We haven’t got the schedule yet. When we get it, the think-tank will sit down and make plans.

“But in IPL many things are known, for so many years the same players have been playing, some for the same franchise. Trading and swapping do happen but by and large, the franchises have stuck with their main players. So we know how they play, what their strengths and weaknesses are. Not having the schedule yet doesn’t make much of a difference.”