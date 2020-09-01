What happened to family in Punjab beyond horrible; deserve answers: Suresh Raina

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina, who pulled out of the IPL citing personal reasons, on Tuesday demanded a thorough probe into the violent attack on his aunt's family in Punjab, revealing that after his uncle, his cousin has also died.

The 33-year-old returned to the country last week after quitting the IPL, which begins on September 19.

In his Twitter statement, Raina, however, did not say that the attack, allegedly a case of robbery in Pathankot, was the reason why he came back.

"What happened to my family is (sic) Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua & both my cousins had sever (sic) injuries. Unfortunately my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua (aunt) is still very very critical & is on life support," he said.

Raina's relatives were attacked on the night intervening August 19 and 20 in Thariyal village in Punjab's Pathankot district.

"Till date we don't know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes. @capt_amarinder @CMOPb," he added, tagging Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh.

Raina retired from international cricket on August 15, alongside former India captain and close friend Mahendra Singh Dhoni.