Which team can inch closer to no. 4? | IPL 2020 Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: SWOT Analysis

It's the Rajasthan Royals against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 40 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Here's our analysis.

The SWOT for RR

Strengths: The bowling depth has delivered on the slower pitches. Jofra Archer has risen in the wicket-taker charts and has been well supported by the rapidly improving Kartik Tyagi. Shreyas Gopal and Rahul Tewatia have quietly gone about their work of keeping the batsmen quiet in the middle overs.

Weaknesses: Sanju Samson and Steve Smith haven’t been fluent since the team’s first two matches. Ben Stokes is still finding his feet as an opener and Robin Uthappa is not at his best. Jos Buttler, however, seemed to have discovered some form in the last match.

Opportunities: RR need to keep fighting for that fourth spot on the table. So, the two points from this match are precious.

Threats: Their play-off hopes are hanging by a thread, so they need to make this match count.

The SWOT for SRH

Strengths: The batting remains SRH’s big asset. With David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson in the top four, the line-up is strong on class but they need to be more consistent.

Weaknesses: SRH’s bowling is lacking something. Rashid Khan and T Natarajan are wicket-taking options who don't always deliver. Khaleel Ahmed has got wickets but he has also leaked runs. SRH lack a quality all-rounder who can grab wickets in the middle overs.

Opportunities: The season has been bleak. It's probably a little late but David Warner should rotate players who have warmed the bench into the eleven. Jason Holder could be an interesting option. Mohammad Nabi is another dangerous all-rounder who should have been used more.

Threats: In the last match, Warner batted as low as no. 4 due to an injury to Kane Williamson. Has the Kiwi skipper recovered? If he's unable to play, SRH need a quality batter replacement and fast.

Head to head:

Matches Played: 12

Rajasthan Royals: 6

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 6

Last five matches:

Rajasthan Royals: W-L-L-W-L

Sunrisers Hyderabad: L-L-L-W-L

What happened earlier in the season?

Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag stole the match for RR who won by five wickets in the final over. Tewatia was named the player of the match.

Deccan Herald’s Dream XI

David Warner (c), Steve Smith, Manish Pandey, Jos Buttler (wk), Riyan Parag, Abdul Samad, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, T Natarajan, Kartik Tyagi

Team news

Williamson's injury is a concern for SRH. No injury concerns reported for RR.

Ground conditions

The sky will be hazy with the temperature around 28 degrees Celsius. There will be winds and the humidity is expected to be about 56%.

Impact player for RR

Jos Buttler: He has finally found some form. With 262 runs, he is the team’s leading run-scorer. His unbeaten 70 against CSK was crucial in getting the victory. Buttler has shown flexibility in adapting to his middle-order role.

Impact player for SRH

Rashid Khan: The Afghanistan spinner has got 11 wickets with an economy of just 5.52. He stifles the runs in the middle overs and gets wickets. Against a brittle batting line-up, Rashid's impact could be crucial.

How to watch

The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also catch the action online on Disney+Hotstar. The match begins at 7.30 PM IST.