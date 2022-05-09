Who will be the first to make the play-offs? | IPL 2022 Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans: Team Analysis

A clash that will likely seal the entry into the play-offs for one of these teams in the top two. Here is our analysis for Match 57.

Team analysis for LSG

Strengths: Their bowling has got better with each game. Mohsin Khan's hit-the-deck bowling continues to deliver. He has taken 9 wickets with a 5.35 economy. Avesh Khan's form has returned with 14 wickets at an economy of 8.14.

The idea to promote Deepak Hooda deserves praise. He has managed to solve LSG's number 3 problem. Marcus Stoinis's floating entry has also worked out.

And LSG have scored consistently in the powerplay, thanks to Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul. They've continued to score the bulk of the runs for the side.

Weaknesses: Their middle-order seems to lack the power to accelerate. The sudden dip in form for Krunal Pandya and Ayush Badoni has impacted the balance.

Team analysis for GT

Strengths: The hard-hitting form of David Miller and Rahul Tewatia have helped GT a lot. Both have the ability to hit a long ball consistently. Wriddhiman Saha's fearless approach at the top has also eased pressure on Shubman Gill.

Mohammad Shami's bowling in the powerplay has been pretty good and he has made early inroads into opposition line-ups.

Weaknesses: Some surprise losses at the business end of the tournament have robbed momentum. Lockie Ferguson and Alzarri Joseph leaked runs in the last few matches and failed to put pressure on batters.

Impact player for LSG

Deepak Hooda: A fearless and selfless cricketer who can play at any position and face any situation. He has been a stunning powerhouse for LSG.

Impact player for GT

Rashid Khan: He's been the most consistent bowler for GT. Having snagged 11 wickets at an economy of 6.84, he has also batted at a strike rate of 189. His batting exploits have snatched shocking victories for his team.

Head-to-head:

Total: 1 match

GT: 1

LSG: 0