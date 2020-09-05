'Younger players may enjoy absence of fans'

This upcoming Indian Premier League will not only be a huge test of character for the players but even the coaching and support staff. From having to organise early training and team-bonding sessions virtually to ensuring the players stay in high-spirits in a mentally-exhaustive bio-bubble for nearly three months, the challenges are novel in nature. Royal Challengers Bangalore's head coach Simon Katich is completely aware of it. The Australian, on RCB's YouTube series, spoke about how he intends to help players cope with the IPL, the lack of fans and how he’s going to motivate the team. Excerpts….

As a coach you are not only handling cricketing matters but must watch the bio-bubble too. How difficult is it to be coaching people from inside your room?

We were trying to have everything prepared while I had the isolation to myself. I’ve tried to use that time to prepare myself for all the analysis of the teams and players. So when we do meet in person, we can actually focus on having those discussions and having one-on-one interviews, having chats with players which is a huge part of the job in terms of preparing them mentally for what’s coming up and also putting them in a place where they feel comfortable with what their expectations are, what role we see them playing. So that’s going to be an important part of this next week, having a lot of those conversations.

You’ve coached numerous teams and IPL is so different from international cricket. The situation we are in now is new to everyone in this world. How different and challenging is this going to be for you?

Very challenging. When I look at it from my point of view, this is my first opportunity as head coach in IPL. I’ve had experiences as an assistant and I’ve had experiences as head coach in other leagues but not in the IPL. So in a way it presents another challenge but I think the way that I’m trying to approach is to make sure is that treat it with a fluid approach where we have to go with the flow in a way. Things will change from day to day and we just got to understand that’s the time we live in at the moment. There is uncertainty, things are going to be all over place at times in terms of — you have something planned and it could change a day later because of something unforeseen happening. One thing we need to make sure is there’s an element of relaxation and not getting too wound up about things that can change in the last minute. I’m trying to approach it like that but also we plan for what we want to achieve and just go forward with that rather than expect things might be difficult.

There won’t be any fans who are such a big part of the RCB brigade. How are going to keep the players motivated?

I think the players will be motivated enough as I mentioned earlier, there’s a lot at stake, in terms of opportunities that present and players want to make the most of that. They know this is a big tournament and plenty of players over the years have made names in the IPL. There will be a lot who will be thinking on those lines. Personally I think some of the younger players actually enjoy the fact that there’s little bit less pressure with less people at the ground. I think it will be a challenge for some of the older guys, who are used to the buzz of the crowd and getting their adrenaline going. There’s nothing better than having that as a player and knowing that when you start to go, particularly from the batting point of view, the crowd are right behind it. That’s something we will address as a team. I dare say that there still will be a lot of motivation within our squad. I also know that the RCB fans will be there in spirit.

So what’s your plan with regard to practice over the next few weeks?

The process has already started in the last few months. In a way, we’ve had staff who’ve been working behind the scenes to start to prepare some of the players, particularly mentally. We have had a number of zoom sessions with some of the younger players here, to start them get ready for some of the experiences they might experience in this IPL. So from that point of view, that’s been ongoing but now I guess the cricket side of things takes over. They are physically out there, training, getting back into the skills and stuff like that. So we are going to use this 3-week window — the bare minimum we need given that they’ve had such a long layoff — gradually. The first week they are getting back into things in the nets, getting the confidence back that they do this naturally and by the second week, hopefully they are physically getting through, there are no niggles or soreness. Then we can start to up the intensity, have match scenarios and practice like that. By the third week, that’s when we have got matches organised for the guys to start really get used to the pressure of playing games. It is a long tournament, so we are also mindful. We want to be playing our best, we want to start well but we are also mindful that you have to sustain that for eight weeks and play your best in the end if you want to win it. So obviously you can’t pick and choose when that’s going to happen. You’ve got to be consistent and that’s something we will be impressing on the guys.

Players from England and Australia will be joining in late. How challenging will it be to co-ordinate stuff with them?

We don’t have the schedule yet so we don’t know how many games they might miss. From that point of view we are looking at those plans in the last week or so. We realise there might be a clash particularly if they have to quarantine after they get here. At the auctions we assumed that we are going to play half our games at the Chinnaswamy, we assumed that we are going to be available. We can’t get worked up about things that change at the last minute. We just have to make do with the best we can but also look forward to the fact that it’s going to give opportunities, if they aren’t available early on, to some of our other players who might not have got. That in itself creates opportunity for someone to put their name up and show what they can do.