Assembly Polls 2022 Live: SP-RLD candidate list full of criminals, says UP deputy CM

The Election Commission will meet today to take a call on whether to extend beyond January 15 the ban on public rallies, roadshows and corner meetings in five poll-bound states in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Akhilesh Yadav taunted the BJP for losing "one wicket after the other" and not fathoming the SP strategy as he inducted two ministers and six other MLAs who recently deserted the ruling alliance into his Samajwadi Party. Stay tuned for latest updates.