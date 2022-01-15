Assembly Polls 2022 Live: SP-RLD candidate list full of criminals, says UP deputy CM

The Election Commission will meet today to take a call on whether to extend beyond January 15 the ban on public rallies, roadshows and corner meetings in five poll-bound states in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Akhilesh Yadav taunted the BJP for losing "one wicket after the other" and not fathoming the SP strategy as he inducted two ministers and six other MLAs who recently deserted the ruling alliance into his Samajwadi Party. Stay tuned for latest updates.
EC reduces notice period for registration of political parties
The Election Commission of India on Friday reduced the notice period from 30 days to seven days for registration of political parties under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, in view of the ongoing third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The EC had announced the poll schedule for Assembly elections in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur -- on January 8.
Agra man buys nomination papers for his 94th election as contestant
A 75-year-old ex-revenue staff is all set to contest his 94th election, as he bought nomination papers on Friday for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.
Hasnuram Ambedkari, a former revenue department clerk, has already contested and lost 93 elections since 1985, the year he first entered the electoral fray.
Ambedkari told PTI that in 1985 he quit his job as an ‘Amin’ in the district administration after he was promised a ticket from Fatehpur Sikri seat.
But when the time came, the party refused to honour its end of the bargain and instead made fun of him, he said.
PM Modi to interact with over 150 startups today
'SP-RLD candidate list full of criminals', says UP deputy CM
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday said the first list of candidates declared by the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance has given a clear message that Akhilesh Yadav is not ready to leave "criminals, goons and rioters".
"Through the first list of candidates of the Samajwadi Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance, Akhilesh Yadav has given a clear message that he is not ready to leave criminals, goons and rioters aside,” Maurya said in a statement released by the BJP here.
Ban on physical rallies: EC to decide on future course on January 15
The Election Commission will meet on Saturday to take a call on whether to extend beyond January 15 the ban on public rallies, roadshows and corner meetings in five poll-bound states in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.
BJP's wickets falling, couldn't fathom SP's strategy: Akhilesh after inducting deserters
Akhilesh Yadav on Friday taunted the BJP for losing "one wicket after the other" and not fathoming the SP strategy as he inducted two ministers and six other MLAs who recently deserted the ruling alliance into his Samajwadi Party.
