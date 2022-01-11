DH Evening Brief: January 11, 2022

With 35.8% stake, government to become Vodafone Idea's largest stakeholder
Telecom major Vodafone Idea on Tuesday said that the government is expected to hold 35.8 per cent of its shares and become the largest shareholder after the company’s Board on Monday approved the conversion of interest liabilities into equity.
LIC: India to tweak FDI rules to ensure success of its biggest IPO
From adjusting capital-markets rules to sending phone messages and publishing newspaper advertisements, authorities and executives are leaving no stone unturned in trying to ensure Life Insurance Corp. of India’s record initial public offering is a success.
How Amazon's battle with Reliance for India retail supremacy became a legal jungle
For more than a year, Amazon.com Inc and India's Future Group have been locked in a complex legal stand-off that has stalled Future's $3.4 billion sale of assets to the US firm's rival Reliance Industries - with no end in sight.
CBDT extends Income Tax Returns filing deadline for AY 2021-22 till March 15
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Wednesday further extended the due dates for filing of Income Tax Returns for the Assessment Year 2021-22 till March 15.
Tata Group to replace Vivo as IPL title sponsor
Tata Group will replace Chinese mobile manufacturer Vivo as the Indian Premier League's title sponsor from this year, the event's governing council decided in a meeting on Tuesday.
Jolt to UP BJP as Swami Prasad Maurya joins hands with Akhilesh Yadav
In a major jolt to the BJP in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Assembly elections, Cabinet Minister Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from office on Tuesday.
Lata Mangeshkar admitted to ICU after testing positive for Covid-19
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has tested positive for Covid-19 and been admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai.
Novak Djokovic isn’t the populist freedom fighter many believe
Novak Djokovic may yet defend his Australian Open tennis title, but he’s not the freedom fighter many of his supporters believe.
