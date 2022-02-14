DH Evening Brief: February 14, 2022

Hijab row: Karnataka govt to come up with SOPs to address shortcomings
The Karnataka government will come up with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to address any shortcomings that have surfaced during the implementation of the High Court interim order restraining students from wearing saffron stoles or hijab to classes.
India's retail inflation in January rose to6.01 per cent, towards the upper limit of the Reserve Bank of India's target range, on higher consumer goods and telecom prices, according to datareleasedby the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation on Monday.
Momentum of inflation on downward slope, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
The Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday said that the "momentum of inflation is on a downward slope" and the central bank would continue to strike a delicate balance between the need to contain price rise and ensure economic growth.
LIC a flourishing money tree but IPO is a delicate business
Life Insurance Corp. of India was seeded by the government in New Delhi, but nourishing the sapling to a colossus with Rs 39.6 lakh crore ($525 billion) in assets under management — and more lives assured than Pakistan’s population — has fallen on generations of loyal customers.
Tata Sons on Monday named former Turkish Airlines Chairman Ilker Ayci as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director of Air India, within three weeks of the salt-to-software conglomerate taking full control of the national carrier.
J&K: CRPF pays tribute to martyred jawans of Pulwama attack
On the 3rd anniversary of the 2019 Pulwama terror attack that happened in Jammu and Kashmir, the martyred Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in the attack were paid tributes on February 14 in Pulwama.
Students with hijab denied entry into Mandya school
An argument broke out between parents and teachers of Rotary School in Mandya over students entering the school wearing hijab. In a video shared by news agencyANI, parents were seen asking a teacher to allow the students, saying that they would remove the hijab once inside the classroom.
Telangana CM KCR seeks proof of surgical strikes
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has asked the Centre to show proof of surgical strikes.
They keep changing allies...: Modi targets Opposition in Kanpur Dehat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday targeted Opposition parties while addressing voters in Kanpur Dehat, asking them if they could trust parties who "keep changing their allies" in every election.
A love like that: 90-year-old man Bihar lives with wife's urn for 32 years
As the world celebrates Valentine's Day, a 90-year-old man's undying love for his wife even after 32 years of her death, in Bihar's Seemanchal district, is winning hearts.
