DH Evening Brief: January 10, 2022

Lawyers get call against SC taking up PM Modi's security breach case
Several advocates of the Supreme Court on Monday claimed to have received an international call with a recorded message asking the top court not to "help Modi regime" by taking up a matter related to Prime Minister's security breach in Punjab last week.
Congress Mekedatu march: 35 leaders booked, CM Bommai says law will act
The D K Shivakumar-led Karnataka Congress resumed its foot march demanding the implementation of the Mekedatu project on the second day Monday, even as 35 party leaders have been booked for defying Covid-19 curbs.
Pranksters hijack Novak Djokovic's virtual court hearing to stream music and porn
Australia's efforts to let the media and public watch tennis superstar Novak Djokovic's court appeal against his visa cancellation descended into farce on Monday as pranksters hijacked the internet links to stream loud music and porn.
Ahead of polls, PM Modi sends 100 pairs of jute footwear for workers at Kashi Vishwanath Dham
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent 100 pairs of jute footwear, for those working at Kashi Vishwanath Dham after coming to know that most of them perform their duties barefoot as it is forbidden to wear leather or rubber footwear in temple premises, government sources said on Monday.
Skipper Kohli says absolutely fit for 3rd Test against South Africa, but rules out Siraj
India captain Virat Kohli on Monday said he will return to the team for the series-deciding third Test against South Africa as he is "absolutely fit" but ruled out the participation of pacer Mohammed Siraj.
Supreme Court to form panel to probe PM Modi's security breach
The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to set up a panel, headed by a former apex court judge, to probe Prime Minister Narendra Modi security breach in Punjab last week.
India's Covid-19 hospitalisation rate at 5-10%, says Centre
Union health ministry said on Monday only 5-10 per cent of active Covid-19 patients have needed hospitalisation this time around compared with 20-23 per cent in the previous wave that peaked in May.
Battle for UP: Aspirants apprehensive of virtual campaigning
After initially welcoming the Covid protocols announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in campaigning, political leaders are now developing cold feet on the issue.
