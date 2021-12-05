Coronavirus Live: Amid Omicron scare, 3 persons who arrived in Mumbai from abroad test positive

With 8,603 people testing positive for the coronavirus infection in a day, India's tally of cases rose to 3,46,24,360, but active cases declined to 99,974, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday. Meanwhile, 15 suspected patients of Omicron, who flew in the national capital from "at risk" countries", are admitted to the Delhi government's LNJP hospital, according to a senior hospital official. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.
Chile reports first case of Omicron variant
Chile has reported its first case of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus after confirming that the case was discovered in a person entering the country from Ghana on November 25.
The Regional Ministry of Health of Valparaiso reported on Saturday that the traveller entered Chile with a negative PCR test, but another test at the Santiago airport returned a positive result, Xinhua news agency reported.
3 persons who arrived in Mumbai from abroad test positive for Covid-19; total rises to 13
Three more passengers who arrived at the Mumbai airport from abroad in the recent days tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, a civic official said. The total of such travellers found with Covid-19 infection since the government made RT-PCR test mandatory for those returning from high risk countries -- over concerns about the Omicron variant -- rose to 13. The state on Saturday also recorded its first Omicron infection case.
A healthcare worker collects swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test in view of the threat of the new variant (Omicron) of the virus, at a railway station in Patna. Credit: PTI Photo
15 suspected Omicron patients admitted to Delhi hospital
Fifteen suspected patients of Omicron, who flew in the national capital from "at risk" countries", are admitted to the Delhi government's LNJP hospital, according to a senior hospital official.
Bengaluru malls insist on Covid-19 vaccine certificates
Abiding by the stringent Covid rules of the Karnataka government close on the heels of reporting Omicron variant cases in Bengaluru, several malls in the city on Saturday allowed only those with double vaccination to enter the premises.
