Coronavirus Live: Amid Omicron scare, 3 persons who arrived in Mumbai from abroad test positive

With 8,603 people testing positive for the coronavirus infection in a day, India's tally of cases rose to 3,46,24,360, but active cases declined to 99,974, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday. Meanwhile, 15 suspected patients of Omicron, who flew in the national capital from "at risk" countries", are admitted to the Delhi government's LNJP hospital, according to a senior hospital official. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.