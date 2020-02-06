Delhi Assembly Election Result 2020: Ambedkar Nagar Assembly Constituency

Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Ambedkar Nagar Assembly Constituency number 48 in South Delhi goes to polls on February 8, 2020.

Delhi Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Ambedkar Nagar Assembly Constituency will be declared on February 11, 2020.

In 2015, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Ajay Dutt won Ambedkar Nagar constituency with a winning margin of 43.6% securing 66632 votes against runner-up Ashok Kumar of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Delhi Elections 2020 will see a face-off between and Aad Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress.