Denied money, man snatches gold chain

A 39-year-old man forced his way into a house and took away a gold chain after being denied money for trying to get college admission.

The arrested man has been identified as Sudhakar, a resident of Naganathapur. He kept pictures of himself with former minister K J George, Bishop Bernard Moras and senior police officials, claiming that he was into public service like getting driving license, pan card, school and college admissions.

Nagaraj (50), a resident of Doddathoguru, approached Sudhakar seeking admission for his son in first PU in science. Sudhakar promised him a seat in Christ University, saying he knew the Bishop and other priests there. As the college opening dates drew closer, Nagaraj did not receive admission call for his son. A desperate Nagaraj secured admission at Narayana PU College in Hulimavu.

At 10 am on June 4, Sudhakar came to Nagaraj’s house and shouted at him for finding admission for his son in a different college when he was still trying. He asked Nagaraj to pay him Rs 25,000 for his efforts.

When Nagaraj refused to give him money, Sudhakar forced his way into his house and took away a 25 gm gold chain from the television cabinet. Nagaraj said in his complaint that he was bathing at the time of Sudhakar’s entry.

The Electronic City police have arrested Sudhakar and recovered the chain. Further investigations are on.