'Depts should work in coordination during rescue op'

A Tsunami mock drill, overseeing the evacuation of public to safer places, was conducted by the departments concerned at Hanuman Bhajan Mandira in Malpe on Saturday.

The drill witnessed public being shifted to shelters, those drowning in the sea being rescued and rushed to hospital and so on. At precisely 10.40 am, the fire service personnel were alerted about the Tsunami and within two minutes, the fire tenders were at the Malpe beach alerting revellers in the sea to be cautious about the rising waves.

The fire service personnel stepped into the sea and saved many from drowning. After providing first-aid, the victims in need of emergency treatment were shifted to a health centre at the relief centre opened at Elooru Mogaveera Sabha Bhavana in Malpe.

Two ambulances of the health department were also part of the rescue operation.

The revenue officials who rushed to the spot evacuated those trapped on the shore to the nearest relief centre.

Ready to tackle calamity

Udupi Additional Deputy Commissioner Vidya Kumari said the district administration was ready to tackle any kind of natural calamity. “The departments should work in coordination during the rescue operation.” She said the district administration had already taken precautionary measures to face the monsoon.

The work on removing silt from the drains had been taken up. Mescom had trimmed the branches of trees located close to the electricity poles. Measures were taken to ensure that there were no water puddles on the roads which otherwise caused a lot of inconveniences to the pedestrians.

Rescue equipment

She said measures were taken to provide rescue equipment for the home guards, fire service personnel from natural calamity fund.

Udupi Tahsildar Pradeep Kurdekar, DySP Jaishankar and others were present on the occasion.