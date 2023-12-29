Adding nuance to the big screen

The Kannada cinema industry is at a crossroads, with big banner movies like Kantara winning mass approval and making big bucks. It is in this context that the film Daredevil Mustafa (DDM) was released last year. Based on a story authored by Poornachandra Tejaswi, this group-funded movie struck a chord with viewers.

Daredevil Mustafa is a simple story about how egos can turn problematic in a communally sensitive society and was adapted to cinema by 34-year-old filmmaker Shashank Soghal.

Three directors, including Girish Kasaravalli, have made movies based on Tejaswi's stories in the past. In this context, what sets DDM apart, is that Sohgal’s team had to extend the story, using cinematic liberty because the literature did not yield to the classic film format.

Converting a short story like DDM into a full-fledged movie involves much work, says K M Chaitanya, director of Aa DinagaLu. "There is no compromise on technical aspects like cinematography or music. When the shoot takes place over four years, the director may lose grip on the narration, look and feel. But DDM has not lost its grip, it shows great creative stamina," he says. He also notes that the movie had newcomers who brought no star value.

Well-known Kannada film director Mansore appreciates Sohgal, saying the director is sensible, creative and committed. Given the current socio-political climate, "choosing a Tejaswi story to counter the religious narrative of today is a brave move," he adds.

The birth of the idea

Most of Sohgal’s short films are rooted in contemporary issues and have an element of social consciousness. In the past, he has made films like Che, based on student suicides. Another short film, Mugdha Yuddha, artfully criticises corruption, through the lens of a child. Produced post-Nirbhaya event, Chadmavesha was a film based on the treatment of women in society. Phatinga was a pure entertainer-thriller, while Bhoota Missing was set in the background of urban conflict based on flex banners.

It was when Shashank started reading literature based on caste and ideology, written by authors like S L Bhyrappa and Tejaswi, that he first came across Daredevil Mustafa in 2014. The story left him restless and unsettled. As these thoughts loomed, the dream of bringing the story to the masses took root.

Shashank credits the success of the movie to his team. Made with an overall budget of Rs 1.25 crore, DDM is one of the few films of 2023 that got a good theatrical run, with digital, satellite and dubbing for Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam rights sold. In 2024, the dubbed movie will be released in all languages.

No filmmaking background

After his engineering degree, Shashank got a job at a software firm. With no background or contacts in the film field, his dream would have remained a dream had he not started working on short films once he had the financial independence. He started working with his friends who were also newbies in the field, and made five short movies.

In 2016, he got a job offer from Colours Kannada. “That was also a corporate job, but it helped me with contacts, networking, and the experience of working in various big sets,” he says. But his heart was not in it.

Phatinga, one such movie, won the Jury’s special award at the Bengaluru International Short Film Festival (BISFF) and SIIMA Short Film Awards. By this time, he had an opportunity to contest in Kannadada Kotyadhipathi, hosted by Puneeth Rajkumar.

Shashank’s statement that he wanted to feature Puneeth Rajkumar in a Kannada movie if he won Rs 1 crore became sensational. The Rs 12.5 lakh he won through the show funded more short films.

Planning and execution have been Shashank's biggest strengths right from when he used to plan skits at the school and college levels. He directed a play when he was in Class 5 and attended Rangayana camps regularly.

Watching popular Kannada films in the 2000s, while studying biotechnology engineering in Mysuru, also helped him envision the kind of movies he intended to make. “My college had a cosmopolitan population. They would look at me differently if I said I watched Kannada cinema,” he narrates, reflecting on the quality of Kannada movies produced back then.

“My friends would tease me for watching such movies, and I would defend bad Kannada movies by projecting a few good ones,” he says. Even then, he was disappointed with the quality of Kannada movies and wanted to make better movies if he could.

Soghal, who hails from Mysuru, also attended the many cultural programmes that were organised in the city as a child. His father, retired postmaster Ramaswamy Soghal, taught his son the art of presentation.

“I used to lure him with offers of GTR dosa as a bribe to motivate him to win competitions,” quips his father. He identifies the grit in Shashank as a quality that winners displayed.

He decided to take the big leap, by quitting his job once he discussed the idea of DDM with Ananth Shandreya, a colleague then.

It was not easy to get funds for the movie. Though the team got the rights to make the film, attempts to reach out to producers were unsuccessful. “One's appearance while approaching the big funders and banners matters a lot,” laughs Shashank. Many did not like the story or the subject it dealt with. “But I wanted to make this story into a film. What is the point of changing it?”

“He always said the movie should become a social statement. He was not bothered whether it made money,” says Shandreya. He adds that Kannada cinema has very few movies with Muslim protagonists, and making Tejaswi’s story into a cinema was a “daredevil” attempt in itself.

It was then that a colleague suggested group funding the film. A team member committed Rs 10 lakh. A plea on Facebook received a good response from Tejaswi fans. Soon, work for the movie started before the waves of Covid-19 hit. “Working with him is fun. We get to learn a lot too," says Raghavendra Mayakonda, who debuted his career as a dialogue writer with the movie.

Rahul Roy, who met Shashank through Facebook, collaborated with him for a short film, Chadmavesha, earlier. Shashank roped Rahul in DDM as well. “New out-of-the-box ideas came from the DDM team, and as the ship's captain, Shashank made them take shape,” Rahul says.

Shashank auditioned many for the film and chose new faces. Shishir Baikady, who debuted on the silver screen as Mustafa, reveals the chilled-out side of Shashank. “He is a great problem-solver. He offered us freedom and involved us in the creative process. He makes no one feel neglected. I have learnt how to plan better from him,” he explains.

While editing the movie, Shashank says the story felt relevant to current events in the state, including the hijab versus saffron shawl controversy and the cry for a uniform civil code. While the movie’s subject pushed many into apprehension, the expectations of Tejaswi fans added another layer of pressure.

Actor and producer Dhanjanjaya, who liked the movie, took it upon himself to present it to the audience through his Daali pictures. "I have seen all his short films. The way he has grown is impressive. The choice of the story made me happy. The way the movie was made was even more impressive, so I stood with the movie," says Dhananjaya.

“Rooted Kannada stories celebrating a writer are rare in Kannada,” says Kartik Gowda, proprietor of KRG Studios, a big name in the Kannada industry. He says it is a great achievement to recreate the Malnad of yesteryears and actors who fit the characters. Gowda says he is proud to have distributed the film. He hopes for more such rooted films to come from Shashank.

Shashank keeps his cards close to his chest when asked about his plans. "The subject should be close to my heart; only then I'll make a film out of it," he says.