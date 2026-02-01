<p>Archana KR was 14 when she first saw a toilet. Growing up in the Western Ghats, access to sanitation was shaped by caste, geography, and social privilege, an indignity that stayed with her long after she moved to the city.</p><p>Years later, while working in the social sector in Karnataka, Archana returned to government schools and found that the promise of toilets for every child had not translated into usable reality. Despite ambitious sanitation schemes, many school toilets remained broken, filthy, locked, or unsafe, especially for adolescent girls.</p><p>Archana began documenting what she saw. Her survey across more than 300 government schools revealed widespread neglect and misuse of sanitation funds. Thousands of photographs, shared on social media, exposed the uncomfortable truth behind official claims and drew public attention to a crisis most people preferred to ignore.</p>.A life dedicated to improving sanitation.<p>Through her organisation Stand4SHE, Archana KR now works to monitor how sanitation funds are used, demand accountability from authorities, and ensure that school toilets are not just built — but usable, safe, and dignified for every child.</p><p>This is a story of lived experience turning into sustained activism, of dignity over silence, and of one woman challenging a broken system so that children do not have to grow up the way she did.</p>