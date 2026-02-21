<p>At a government school in Mysuru, Karnataka, students are learning skills rarely associated with public classrooms: robotics, virtual reality, and basic electronics. The force behind this transformation is Madhusudan KS, a teacher driven by the belief that quality education should not depend on a child’s background.</p><p>Most of his students are first-generation learners, many from families with limited access to technology. Yet they now assemble virtual car models using VR headsets, experiment with basic circuitry, and learn to solve real-world problems through hands-on learning.</p><p>Creating this learning environment was not easy. Madhusudan KS customised lesson plans, sourced affordable robotics kits, explored cost-effective technology, and constantly adapted teaching methods to keep curiosity alive. Along the way, his own learning curve was steep, but the results were transformative.</p><p>Students who once showed little interest in school are now eager to attend classes, communicate confidently in English, and look forward to new challenges each day. The goal is not to turn every child into an engineer, but to spark curiosity, build confidence, and empower students to think, question, and innovate.</p><p>Madhusudan KS’s classroom is a powerful example of how passion, creativity, and commitment can redefine learning in government schools and open doors for children who are often left behind.</p>