<p>Can a cup of coffee save a forest?</p><p>Yes, says Arshiya Bose, founder of Black Baza Coffee. In Karnataka’s B R Hills, she is working with the indigenous Soliga community to build a biodiversity-friendly coffee model that eliminates harmful chemicals, protects native trees, and ensures farmers are paid fairly.<br><br>Black Baza now works with a network of hundreds of small farmers across the Western Ghats. By improving post-harvest practices, introducing specialty coffee processing methods, and paying premiums for quality, the initiative helps small coffee producers increase incomes while conserving the forest ecosystems they depend on.</p>