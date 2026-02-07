<p>Aditi is a neurodivergent writer and autism advocate who is reshaping how we talk about the autism spectrum.</p>.In the quiet world of words.<p>For Aditi, autism made it difficult to express what she was thinking. Technology helped her to bridge that gap. It gave her new ways to communicate, to share what she feels, and to be understood. Slowly, what once held her back began to open up the world to her.</p><p>Today, through her books, storytelling, and advocacy work, she is challenging stereotypes and proving that autism is not a limitation.</p>