Each cup of tea, a step towards self-sufficiency

The cafe makes room for people with varying capacities and abilities, which is a huge plus, she adds. This also makes Mitti an accessible and sensitive workplace: “With tech companies or other organisations, we often have to spend a lot of time training and sensitising people.”

Varada also points out that since the cafes are located in mainstream areas and popular locations, the employees meet and are exposed to a wide range of people. “They interact on a day-to-day basis with the public, which is very good.”

Customers walk in, often with no prior knowledge. “I had no idea that such an initiative existed. The staff served us with so much love and kindness. Once our meal was done, they even asked us for feedback,” says Kumar, a first-time customer.

“When I heard about the story behind the cafe and the staff members, I was even more impressed,” he adds.

The spectrum of stories, backgrounds, skills and talents in Mitti Cafe is truly diverse. Yet, one core principle unites them: “People with disabilities are multi-abled, we are not disabled,” says Manjunath, who works at one of Mitti’s outlets.

This idea is central to the initiative, and evident in the name, says Alina Alam, the founder and CEO. “Despite having so many differences, be it in terms of race, religion, or ideology, we all come from mud, and eventually return to mud,” she says.

Similarly, the right to be included belongs to all communities, she adds. “Having been brought up with a family member with a disability, my grandmother, all I saw was her ability. So I was taken aback to see how a person’s disability could restrict people from seeing their larger abilities.”

It was this idea that led Alina to open Mitti. It all began with a run-down godown in Hubballi. A positive response from the community began to open up new avenues for Mitti cafe.

Since their inception in 2019, the non-profit organisation has grown rapidly, with an annual turnover of around Rs 12 crore this year through grants and sales. “We are very fortunate that a lot of organisations are aware and want to work towards diversity and inclusion. With the opportunities to set up cafes in public spaces and backing for our training, we have been able to expand quickly,” says Swati Dokania, chief operating officer of the organisation.