Kindling embers among the Eravas

Years have passed since Shailendra Kumar started his battle against discrimination and displacement. Today, these struggles have sculpted him into a community leader, a role he shoulders with pride as he introduces individuals by name at Maladahadi, a tribal hamlet nestled at the edge of Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Heggadadevanakote taluk. A few minutes into the conversation, the embers of resistance spark in his eyes as he recalls his childhood and youth spent in struggles.

Currently, the president of N Begur gram panchayat, Shailendra’s work mainly focuses on identifying the hamlets and villages that lack basic amenities. In reality, the leader is a troubleshooter for even daily issues that arise in the community – from land rights-related problems to inter-community marriages.

Over the last 10 years, Shailendra has started and participated in protests and movements seeking basic amenities for the Erava community, an indigenous tribe in HD Kote into which he was born.

“I grew up listening to the stories of being driven out from one place to another by the government. My grandfather was displaced from the Bandipur forests along with others in 1972, when the Kabini dam was under construction. I saw my parents struggle. After finishing Class 10, I began to work as a farm labourer in Kodagu and the border districts of Kerala,” he says.

When exploitation in farms became unbearable, he managed to get a contract job as a cook in the forest department. Here, the delay in payment of the honorarium frustrated him.

“I decided to continue my studies. I completed pre-university (PUC) in correspondence, joined Development through Education (an NGO) and started teaching children in the hamlets of the Jenu Kurubas,” Kumar said.

Around this time, Shailendra was involved in the making of a documentary on the Erava community, an experience which helped him gain a clearer understanding of the tribal experience and identity. The research that went into making the feature showed systemic problems that led to the denial of basic rights.

“My elder sister, Pushpalata, joined the Tribal Farmers Association, an NGO, and worked with people in different hamlets and villages. The stories she shared about the problems in the hamlets and the continued harassment from government officials pushed me to fight for the life and livelihood of the communities in our taluk,” he explains.

Shailendra’s involvement in protests and struggles brought him in touch with tribal communities spread across Karnataka.

He played an instrumental role in bringing together Asalas, Gondas, Eravas, Male kudiyas, Goudlus, Jenu Kurubas, Betta Kurubas, Soligas, Korgas and Siddhis spread across the Western Ghats, Mysuru and Chamarajanagar.

This led to the formation of Karnataka Aranya Moola Budakattu Samudayagala Okkuta, a united forum of tribal leaders from across the state.

“In 2013-14, hundreds of us from the Okkuta marched from Kuppalli in Shivamogga district to Ramanagara, demanding basic rights. The government was forced to announce welfare schemes, from the distribution of nutritional food to unemployment benefits. The experience encouraged us to delve deeper into the problems faced by indigenous people,” he says.

Ashok Kumar Shetty, president, of the Samagra Gramina Ashrama, said Shailendra’s focus on education is crucial given the 12,000 children studying in the tribal schools managed by the Social Welfare Department.

“A department which has no expertise and experience in handling education is running schools. Shailendra led the Okkuta to Bengaluru where the chief minister himself has promised that the Education Department will take over the schools. We are now fighting with the government to keep its promise,” he said.

Shetty said it was this quality of looking beyond the immediate problems that have made Shailendra a formidable leader. “That he is not fighting only for his community (Eravas) but for all the other tribes makes his role crucial in taking our struggle forward,” he said.

The positive developments also pushed him to take a fresh look at his village, where tribal hamlets had been unable to get any of the amenities assured by the law, the Forest Rights Act (FRA), as far back as 2006. At this time, the government was indicted for not implementing the FRA by the high court, which set up a committee headed by Professor Muzaffar Assadi.

“The Assadi report recommended rehabilitation for 3,145 families and the high court in 2014 told the government to implement it. But till date, not much has been done. Now, we are in the process of filing a contempt petition on behalf of 624 families,” he says.

About 50% of the tribals displaced by the creation of protected forest areas are from H D Kote taluk. In many hamlets, tribals have resisted further displacement and demanded the government to allow them to live in the forest as per the FRA. Shailendra has led the Jenu Kurubas of Maladahadi, where he worked as a volunteer teacher, to protest against attempts at displacement and to demand amenities.

Somesh, a 32-year-old member of the hamlet, says Shailendra’s leadership has helped in bringing pucca houses to 92 families who have decided not to leave the protected area. “We cannot leave the haadi (hamlet). We consider the forest sacred and worship it. My grandfather is buried here. Shailendra helped us get houses and a decent road,” he says.

But Somesh also points out that the fight is still ongoing. “Even today, the government has withheld electricity connection to our hamlet though it is our basic right. The gram panchayat says they are ready to do it but the forest department is not giving a no-objection certificate. Even then, we won’t leave,” he said.

Such disappointments abound in hamlets sprinkled across the edge of Bandipur reserve and Shailendra says the tribals were far away from getting the facilities they deserve.

“We are focusing on improving education now so that more educated youths from the community can give voice to their struggles. There are 116 residential schools for tribals but children studying there hardly manage to complete their education. We have a high dropout rate even in primary schools. The government has recently tweaked the system to encourage them to study but the very model needs to change to address the challenges,” he said. This work is cut out for Shailendra, but his persistence is evident.