Listening for the songs of the amphibians

His work has exposed the rich life of nocturnal frogs in the Malnad region. “As I started studying the habitat, population, and other aspects of the Kumbara night frog, we came to learn about various night frogs here,” he says.

Girish’s research work has not only enriched the scientific world with grassroots-level data from one of 36 bio-hotspots in the world but has also helped documentary makers produce award-winning films. His biggest contribution, as a teacher, has been encouraging students and local communities to participate in research and become citizen scientists.

Batrachologist Gururaj K V says there are very few researchers in India who are conducting such extensive studies on frogs.

“Girish, over the years, has taken up the herculean task of ecological study of frogs. His research features the population of frogs in particular streams, factors that affect their life cycles, the impact of a decrease in canopy cover or water availability that would disturb the breeding habitat of these frogs,” he adds. Such research can be instrumental in preventing development work in sensitive areas in the region.

Prashanth Nayaka, the director of ‘Kappe Raaga’, which won several national and international awards, credits Girish for introducing the Kumbara frog to him.

“It was Girish who helped us understand the behaviour, habitat and life cycle of the frog. Sitting next to a small stream in the dense jungle, Girish braved leeches, torrential rain and venomous snakes to help complete the documentary. The tiny Kumbara frog is hard to identify as it can easily camouflage itself,” he says.

The filmmakers made the documentary in Kannada as they intended to educate locals about the species. Apart from ‘Kappe Raaga’, Girish's inputs have also helped documentary makers of 'Wild Karnataka', 'Little Planet' and 'The Last Hope'.

Science for the masses

This is in line with Girish’s belief that no conservation efforts can be successful unless locals understand the importance. For him, children are the best influencers. This is why the researcher has been taking students to the heart of the forest to explain the connection between flora, fauna and humans through an initiative he co-founded — the Panchavati Research Academy for Nature (Prana).

The group usually frequents sacred groves, community forest areas and with the help of the forest department, even protected areas. More than 1,000 students of schools and colleges have benefited from Prana.

During field visits, Girish elaborates on the link between various organisms in the ecosystem. The classes are a hit among the students as they get live demonstrations on mushrooms, lichens, orchids, insects, birds, mammals and other organisms dwelling in the forest.