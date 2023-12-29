Painting a new future for Kinnal art

Santoshkumar Chitragar has art running through his veins. The 32-year-old represents the latest of several generations of artisans in Koppal’s Kinnal village. His is a story of homecoming, unlike many artisans in his village, who migrated to cities for jobs due to lack of patronage. Santoshkumar quit a well-paying job in Bengaluru to return to Kinnal to revive a languishing native art form.

Over the years, from around 70 artisan families, the practitioners in Kinnal have reduced to 30. Santoshkumar attributes it to low demand. At Kinnal, “artisans started seeking government support for livelihood opportunities. This disheartened me. So, I thought we should be able to craft a sustainable livelihood using the Kinnal craft itself,” he says. This proved to be a driving motivation for Santoshkumar.

Traditionally, the artisans of Kinnal made idols of gods, goddesses, palanquins, wooden toys, chowki (low table) and other items. Dating back to the Vijayanagara Empire, the art has survived over centuries due to the support these families received from the Nawabs of Koppal. Today, to save this art form, with its rich legacy, Chitragar has added a contemporary touch to the traditional wooden craft.

He has diversified the subjects to include figurines of animals, birds and toys, which could be used as decor items.

“We have designed an agarbatti stand, a dry fruit box, octagonal-shaped wall hangings and other items. We also reduced the size of the fruit basket that Kinnal is famous for so that visitors can carry it back as a souvenir,” says Santoshkumar. To modernise the art, he also strayed from basic colours to those that would appeal to a modern audience.

To date, Santoshkumar has directly employed 10 artisans. Some others work from home when there is a high demand.

Saraswati and Manjunath Chitragar, who work for Santoshkumar, explain where the demand is today. “Artecrafts like wall hangings are in more demand these days and whenever there are orders for more pieces, we work together,” says Saraswati.

Long process

Making Kinnal art is usually a family affair. For instance, Manjunath is good at gesso embossing and painting the finer details and Saraswati is an expert in applying silver foil. It is a painstaking process and all figurines are completely handmade.

First, the lightweight wood of the local polki tree is acquired and seasoned for over a year. Once ready, the sketch of the figurine is drawn and the basic form is chiselled by a carpenter. Then, a paste called ‘kitta’, made of neem, jute rags and tamarind, is applied to etch raised parts such as the eyes, nose and mouth. This is followed by applying ‘sari’, an adhesive made of tamarind seeds using a piece of cotton cloth. The figurine is then painted and embossed.

Manjunath adds that their top priority is maintaining the quality of work.

Skill set

Chitragar’s education and vision have shaped his revival efforts. With a degree in fine arts from Vijay College of Fine Arts in Gadag, and a Master’s in visual arts from Kannada University, Hampi, Chitragar had a job in a Bengaluru-based company as a 2D character designer.

During this time, Kinnal art remained in his thoughts. He shifted base to Kinnal five years ago and set up an art studio equipped with modern-day technology. Today, before an artefact goes into production, Chitragar makes the basic design on the computer and then executes the work.

When artisans were struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic, Santoshkumar used his education and network to promote Kinnal artefacts online. Post the pandemic, he participated in prestigious national and international art exhibitions to promote the art.

He attended exhibitions in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai. Initially, there were few takers, but a trickle soon turned into a stream. Soon, he had created a ‘brand’ for Kinnal art online. By 2020, monthly orders went from almost Rs 70,000 to Rs 3,50,000.

Chitragar has now sent his artworks to eight countries. He is also focused on expanding the market for art pieces by bringing in some new designs while keeping the essence of the art intact.

“There are many artisans in Kinnal. But what makes Santoshkumar different is his approach. He customises the art pieces based on the requirements of the client and employs his community members to deliver the orders on time,” says Shekhu Chavan, Deputy Director of the District Industry Centre.

For instance, a Garuda figurine placed at a wellness centre has the face of a human and the wings of an eagle, holding ‘Amrutakalasha’ (pot containing divine nectar) in its left hand, a design that was customised.

A new generation

As the demand for Kinnal handicrafts started growing, Chitragar encountered another challenge. The studio did not have enough skilled artisans to complete these orders. Many youngsters had migrated to cities, having left behind the art due to want of consistent income, scarcity of wood and in pursuit of better opportunities.

To address the scarcity and the growing interest in the art, Chitragar has started teaching a new generation of artisans under government schemes, says Pranesh, district skill development officer.

He has also conducted workshops for fine arts students in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Mysuru on Kinnal art, and opened the doors of his studio to students from the National Institute of Design and the National Institute of Fashion Technology. This has introduced the art form to a new cohort of interested creatives who can take it forward.

Inspired by Chitragar’s work, 17-year-old Samarth, a PU College student, is perfecting the art and has decided to take it up full time after college.

Pradeep Moonappa, who has done an ITI course, also undertook a three-month training programme and started working with Chitragar at the studio.

Today, Santoshkumar’s artwork can be seen at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts and also at Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park. From its humble beginnings, the art is finding a global presence, with new generations of artisans choosing to continue an age-old tradition. In line with his belief that art forms can thrive only when there are people to appreciate them, Chitragar has succeeded in capturing a whole new world of patrons.