Standing tall among the Olympians

“It feels great to receive such love and attention from your people. It gets so overwhelming that sometimes I do not tell anybody that I am coming home so there is no hoopla around me,” he says, almost shyly.

The 23-year-old is one of the six Indian javelin throwers to have breached the 80-metre mark in recent times. With a personal best of 84.35m, the 6.2-foot-tall thrower's journey of going head-to-head with the best in the world, however, began rather by chance.

The beginnings

“It happened in grade 10 at the Hoysala High School in Belur. One day, our PT sir called four of us who were regular in sports. He gave a shot put, a hammer (throw), and a discus to the other three. Since I was a bit taller and leaner than the rest, sir handed me a javelin made of bamboo,” he reminisces.

With 15 days to learn whatever he could of the sport, Manu, 16 years then, won gold with a 36m throw at the taluk-level meet. Tasting success in his first-ever event made the youngster from Kuppagodu, a village about 12 km from Belur, fall in love with the javelin.

Learning the tricks of the trade on his own became a daily routine and Manu says he used a metal sabal (digging bar) as a javelin while practising. Manu’s father Prakash recalls how he used to practice at their gadde (fields) at this time. “When he told me about the javelin, I realised that the tool had remarkable similarities,” he says.

The cost of a javelin was prohibitive — ranging from Rs 30,000 to Rs 1 lakh — and encouraged Manu to look for alternatives like the sabal. “This is also one reason why javelin throwing does not have many takers in India,” Manu says.

Throwing the sabal made “my shoulders strong and flexible. It sounds like a stupid thing to do. But it helped,” he explains.

The raw talent found professional moulding after he joined Alva’s College in Moodbidri for his undergraduate course, where he was provided admission and a scholarship, based on his sporting skill.

While representing Alva’s at the 2018 Khelo India Games in Pune, where a 67m throw fetched him gold, Army coach and Commonwealth Games medallist Kashinath Naik spotted Manu and took him under his wing at the Army Institute, Pune.

“There are certain things we look for in an athlete. He fit the physical requirements but also had the speed, explosive strength and coordination,” says Naik.

At the Khelo Games, Naik observed him for four days.

Though he was talented, the ‘angle of release’ had problems. Within four days of trial-based training, under Naik’s guidance, the athlete improved his mark from 65m to 70m.