DH Evening Brief: DMK expels Krishnamurthy over Khushbu Sundar remarks; Kathmandu bans Indian film screenings over 'Adipurush' row
DH Evening Brief: DMK expels Krishnamurthy over Khushbu Sundar remarks; Kathmandu bans Indian film screenings over 'Adipurush' row
updated: Jun 18 2023, 18:23 ist
Here are the top news stories this evening!
DMK expels Krishnamurthy over Khushbu Sundar remarks
With Sundar raking up the issue on Twitter and later emotionally addressing a press conference, the ruling party announced that the platform speaker, Sivaji Krishnamurthy, was being dismissed from the party for indiscipline and bringing disrepute to it.
'Adipurush' row: Kathmandu bans Indian film screenings
Indian movies have been banned in Kathmandu and police have been depoyed to ensure that film theatres do not screen any films made in India, Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah's Secretariat told Online Khabar on Sunday.
Congress faces dilemma ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections
Amid a push to make it agree to leave the electoral battle against the BJP in some states entirely to regional parties, the Congress is on a fightback mode and is not likely to be pushed into a decision at least till year-end.
Babita Phogat tried to weaken our protest, says Sakshi Malik
Olympic Games medallist Sakshi Malik on Sunday accused BJP leader and former Commonwealth Games gold medallist grappler Babita Phogat of trying to use the wrestlers stir for selfish motive and weaken their protest.
Satwik-Chirag win Indonesia Open Men's Doubles title, script history
The Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty on Sunday won a historic men's doubles title at the Indonesia Open here, becoming the first doubles pair from the country to claim a Super 1000 event.
Punjab's law and order deteriorating as CM Mann spends all his time touring with Kejriwal: Amit Shah in Gurdaspur
Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the AAP dispensation in Punjab on Sunday, saying the state's law and order is going from bad to worse as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann spends all his time touring with Arvind Kejriwal across the country.
Pakistan anti-corruption body summons ex-PM Imran, his sister in Layyah land scam case
Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan has been summoned in a corruption case related to the purchase of over 5,000 kanals (625 acres) of land at throwaway prices through fraud in the country’s Punjab province.
DMK expels Krishnamurthy over Khushbu Sundar remarks
With Sundar raking up the issue on Twitter and later emotionally addressing a press conference, the ruling party announced that the platform speaker, Sivaji Krishnamurthy, was being dismissed from the party for indiscipline and bringing disrepute to it.
Read more
'Adipurush' row: Kathmandu bans Indian film screenings
Indian movies have been banned in Kathmandu and police have been depoyed to ensure that film theatres do not screen any films made in India, Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah's Secretariat told Online Khabar on Sunday.
Read more
Congress faces dilemma ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections
Amid a push to make it agree to leave the electoral battle against the BJP in some states entirely to regional parties, the Congress is on a fightback mode and is not likely to be pushed into a decision at least till year-end.
Read more
Babita Phogat tried to weaken our protest, says Sakshi Malik
Olympic Games medallist Sakshi Malik on Sunday accused BJP leader and former Commonwealth Games gold medallist grappler Babita Phogat of trying to use the wrestlers stir for selfish motive and weaken their protest.
Read more
Satwik-Chirag win Indonesia Open Men's Doubles title, script history
The Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty on Sunday won a historic men's doubles title at the Indonesia Open here, becoming the first doubles pair from the country to claim a Super 1000 event.
Read more
Can't forget day when Emergency was imposed: PM Modi during Mann Ki Baat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Emergency was a dark era in the country's history when atrocities were committed on those supporting democracy.
Read more
Bengal rural polls: Body of BJP candidate's kin found
Amid the violence in the run up to the July 8 panchayat polls in West Bengal, the body of a BJP candidate's brother-in-law was found in Cooch Behar district.
Read more
Punjab's law and order deteriorating as CM Mann spends all his time touring with Kejriwal: Amit Shah in Gurdaspur
Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the AAP dispensation in Punjab on Sunday, saying the state's law and order is going from bad to worse as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann spends all his time touring with Arvind Kejriwal across the country.
Read more
Pakistan anti-corruption body summons ex-PM Imran, his sister in Layyah land scam case
Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan has been summoned in a corruption case related to the purchase of over 5,000 kanals (625 acres) of land at throwaway prices through fraud in the country’s Punjab province.
Read more
ABVP leader held for sex videos in Karnataka
Police nabbed a youth on charges of sharing video of having sex with a few girls in Thirthahalli on social media networking sites.
Read more