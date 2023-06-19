DH Evening Brief: Closer defence ties top agenda for Modi's US visit; 'Adipurush' dialogue writer gets police protection
updated: Jun 19 2023, 19:12 ist
Here are the top news stories this evening!
Closer defence ties between India, US top agenda for PM Modi's visit
Stepping up defence cooperation, India and the US are poised to unveil a roadmap for industries in the sector to partner closely in co-production, co-development and maintaining supply change during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US beginning June 21. Read more
Mumbai Police provide security to dialogue writer of 'Adipurush'
The Mumbai Police provided protection to dialogue writer of Adipurush, Manoj Muntashir after he sought security cover citing threat to his life. Read more
Youth chained, forced to act like dog in Bhopal; 3 held after minister's intervention
A youth was tied with a chain and forced to bark and act like a dog by a group of people in Bhopal. The miscreants also abused the victim even as he pleaded for mercy. Read more
Gita Press declines Rs 1 crore cash reward for Gandhi Peace Award
Gita Press on Monday said it was a matter of great honour to be conferred the Gandhi Peace Prize, but the publisher would not accept the cash component of the award keeping with its tradition of not receiving any kind of donations. Read more
Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM announces withdrawal of support to Nitish Kumar govt
Former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) on Monday announced withdrawal of its support to the Nitish Kumar government. Read more
IPS officer Ravi Sinha appointed new RAW chief
Senior IPS officer Ravi Sinha was on Monday appointed as the new head of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), succeeding Samanth Goel who completes four years at the helm of the external spy agency this the month-end. Read more
Wanted in India, Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar shot dead in Canada
Canada-based Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar, one of India's most-wanted terrorists who carried a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head, was shot dead outside a gurdwara in the north American country, officials here said on Monday. Read more
Declare June 20 as 'World Traitors’ Day', demands Uddhav Thackeray’s Sena faction
On the first anniversary of the split in the Balasaheb Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, the Shiv Sena (UBT) headed by the late founder’s son Uddhav Thackeray called for June 20 to be declared as the ‘Jagatik Gaddar Din’ or 'World Traitors’ Day’.Read more
Family of victims of communal violence get Rs 25 lakh in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah announces jobs
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday gave a "compensation" cheque of Rs 25 lakh and announced jobs to the families of the six people who were killed in communal incidents since 2018. Read more
Xi hails 'progress' after meeting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken
China's Xi Jinping hailed "progress" at the start of talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Beijing on Monday, the final engagement of a rare trip aimed at ensuring disputes between the superpowers do not spiral into conflict. Read more
Behind aviation recovery, suppliers struggle to keep up
For dealmakers, this week’s Paris Air Show will showcase the boom in demand for commercial planes and military technology. What won’t be on display is the problem that has consumed time and attention of executives and consultants for the past two years: the long and still uncertain lead times in delivering the parts for all the planes and weapon systems being sold. Read more
