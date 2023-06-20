DH Evening Brief: Kejirwal mounts pressure on Cong to clear stand on ordinance row; TMC confident of victory in WB panchayat polls
DH Evening Brief: Kejirwal mounts pressure on Cong to clear stand on ordinance row; TMC confident of victory in WB panchayat polls
updated: Jun 20 2023, 18:18 ist
Here are the top news stories of the day!
Kejirwal mounts pressure on Congress to clear its stand on ordinance row ahead of Patna meet
In a bid to put pressure on the Congress, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he expects other parties to ask the grand old party to clear its stand on the Narendra Modi government's ordinance that takes control of bureaucracy in the national capital at a meeting of joint Opposition in Patna later this week. Read more
After SC order on central forces, TMC confident of victory in rural polls; Opposition sceptical of SEC's impartiality
The ruling Trinamool Congress on Tuesday expressed confidence that it will win the panchayat polls even after the Supreme Court rejected the West Bengal government's plea against the deployment of central forces as, the party asserted, the verdict will have no bearing on its electoral prospects. Read more
Elon Musk to Neil deGrasse Tyson: Eminent personalities PM Modi will meet during US visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet here on Tuesday over two dozen thought leaders from various walks of life, including Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians and health sector experts. Read more
Congress eyeing social justice as 'antidote' to 'fading Hindutva' for 2024 Lok Sabha elections
After the Karnataka elections where the Congressunveiled its ‘Jitna Abadi, Utna Haq’ agenda, the grand old party appears to be making social justice the “central pillar” for its 2024 campaign with a pitch for the removal of the 50 per centquota cap that could lead to proportional reservation along with a caste census. Read more
Karnataka sees protests as Congress, BJP spar over rice supply
The politics over supply of rice to Karnataka heated up on Tuesday with the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP staging demonstrations in various parts of the state. Read more
Ahead of 2024 LS polls, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah orders crackdown on fake news
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday directed the police department to begin a crackdown on “fake news” on social media, a move that has the 2024 Lok Sabha election in mind.Read more
NCP workers observe 'traitors' day' to mark anniversary of Shiv Sena rebellion, stage protest
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders and workers observed "gaddar din" (traitors' day) on Tuesday in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra to mark the first anniversary of the rebellion by Shiv Sena legislators, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Read more
Zero tolerance for spurious medicines, 71 firms issued notices: Mandaviya on cough syrup row
Asserting that India follows a zero-tolerance policy on spurious medicines, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said 71 companies have been issued show-cause notices following concerns raised in some quarters about reported deaths due to contaminated India-made cough syrups and 18 of them have been asked to shut shop. Read more
India centrestage at Paris Airshow as Air India jet deal looms
India was set to dominate the Paris Airshow for a second day on Tuesday, with Air India expected to finalise a whopping order for 470 planes from Airbus and Boeing, sources familiar with the matter said. Read more
India's stalled monsoon to gain momentum in 3-4 days, say IMD officials
India's stalled monsoon is likely to gain momentum in the next three to four days and could cover key rice, soybean, cotton and sugar cane growing region in the southern, central and western states, weather officials said on Tuesday. Read more
Ships, planes search for submarine that went missing on trip to Titanic wreckage
US and CanadianshipsandplanessearchedonMondayfora submarinethatwentmissingmore than a day earlier off the coast of southeastern Canada while taking touriststoexplore thewreckageof theTitanic, officials said. Read more
