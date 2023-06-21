DH Evening Brief: Modi says 'yoga free from copyrights'; HC orders CBI probe into Bengal polls document irregularities
updated: Jun 21 2023, 19:12 ist
Here are the top news stories of the day!
PM Modi leads historic Yoga session at UN; describes yoga as 'truly universal' and free from copyrights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a unique yoga session at the UN Headquarters here on Wednesday in a historic celebration to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, attended by top UN officials, envoys from across and the world and prominent individuals. Read more
PM Narendra Modi invites G20 delegates to witness 'festival of democracy' during 2024 general elections
Asserting the ethos of 'Atithi Devo Bhava', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday invited G20 delegates to visit India during the 2024 general elections and witness the "festival of democracy". Read more
Twitter has no choice but to follow local laws or risk being shut down: Elon Musk
Twitter chief Elon Musk on Wednesday said the social media platform has no choice but to follow the local laws in any given country or risk being shut down. Read more
Amazon lets India customers deposit Rs 2,000 notes
Amazon Inc offered on Wednesday to collect soon-to-be-withdrawn Rs 2,000 notes from customers in India and credit that amount to their Amazon Pay balances. Read more
Bengal panchayat polls: HC orders CBI probe into document irregularities
The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed aCBI probe into alleged irregularities of documents concerning upcoming panchayat polls. Read more
Biden will not 'lecture' Modi on human rights, says White House
US President Joe Biden welcomes India's prime minister, Narendra Modi, on Wednesday for two days of talks that the White House sees as bolstering "one of the defining partnerships of our age," despite ongoing concerns about human rights. Read more
Fake news: Karnataka government wants Facebook, Google and Twitter to cooperate
The Congress government has decided to convene a meeting with the India heads of internet giants Facebook, Google and Twitter to make sure they cooperate in its war against fake news and misinformation.Read more
Pakistan bans Holi celebrations across educational institutes
Pakistan's Higher Education Commission on Wednesday announced that Holi celebrations across educational institutes in the country would be banned.Read more
Centre likely to offer assured base pensions in compromise with states
The Centre will likely assure its employees a minimum pension of 40 per cent-45 per cent of their last drawn salary by altering the current market-linked pension scheme to assuage some holdout states Read more
Hospital ward closed following snake scare in Kerala
The surgical ward of a government hospital in Malappuram district of Kerala has been shut in view of snake scare. Around ten snakelets were spotted in the surgical ward of district hospital at Perinthalmanna over the last few days.Read more
