DH Evening Brief: Govt agrees before SC on panel to protect investors amid Adani row; Delhi L-G postpones Feb 16 Mayor polls

WPL Auction 2023: RCB sign Smriti Mandhana, MI win bid for Harmanpreet Kaur
Smriti Mandhana stole the thunder in the inaugural Women's Premier League auctions as Royal Challengers Bangalore pipped Mumbai Indians in a bidding war to buy the India vice-captain for Rs 3.40 crore ($410,000) here on Monday.
US Air Force's F-35 aircraft makes debut at Aero India
The US Air Force's (USAF) two newest fifth-generation supersonic multirole F-35A aircraft made a historic debut at Aero-India here on Monday, drawing strong interest and adding lustre to the five-day marquee event.
Don't turn Lok Sabha into municipal corporation: Speaker tells MPs as BJP, TMC members spar
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday asked members to not turn Parliament's Lower House into a "municipal corporation" as BJP and TMC MPs locked horns over an issue related to West Bengal government employees.
GST compensation to some states delayed due to lack of AG certificate: Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said GST compensation to some states is delayed due to non-availability of AG's authenticated certificate, and that Kerala has not sent even a single such certificate since 2017-18.
'Kushti' to 'yaari': CPI(M) and Congress's complicated 'rishta'
In politics, there are nopermanent enemies, and no permanent friends, only permanent interests. Thisoften-quoted sayingby William Clay perfectly definesthe relationship between the Congress and the CPI(M), who are foes in Kerala but are joining handsto take on the saffron party in the upcoming Tripura Assembly elections.
Adani row: Centre agrees before SC to form experts committee to protect investors
The Centre, on Monday, agreed before the Supreme Court for forming an expertcommittee to protect investors from massive losses.
Delhi L-G postpones February 16 Mayor polls
The office of Delhi L-G has told the Supreme Court that the mayoral elections scheduled for February 16 will be postponed to February 17.
Retail inflation rises to 3-month high of 6.52% in January
Retail inflation for January stands at 6.52 per cent. Rural inflation is at 6.85 per cent while urban inflation is at 6.00 per cent, as per government data.
Miscreants torch church in Madhya Pradesh; worshippers find 'Ram' written on walls
A church was torched and defiled by unidentified persons in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district, police said on Monday.
Jagdeep Dhankhar says 'LoP indicating Chair acting under pressure', expunges Kharge's remarks
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and the Opposition were in collision course on Monday.
