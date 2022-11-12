DH Evening Brief: Voting in Himachal Assembly elections concludes, moderate polling recorded; Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts walk out of jail
updated: Nov 12 2022, 17:51 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
BJP or Cong? Moderate polling in HP as voters brave cold, trudge through snow to elect new govt
From Shimla to the icy heights of Spiti, people across Himachal Pradesh voted on Saturday to elect a new state government. It is a crucial test for the BJP hoping to beat precedent and return to power as well as for the Congress looking for electoral revival. Voting began at 8 am on a slow note but picked up as the day progressed and the sun warmed the winter chill. By 3 pm, 55.65 per cent of the electorate had voted, the Election Commission (EC) said.
Lotus starts blooming when darkness grows: PM Modi targets TRS, KCR in Telangana
In his appeal to Telangana ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls in the state after the BJP's defeat in Munugode, PM Narendra Modi promised to 'uphold the pride' of its people, warning the TRS government that the BJP will not stand "any injustice, insult" towards the people of the state. PM Modi on Saturday took apparent potshots at the ruling TRS in Telangana, saying it has 'betrayed' the people and asserted the 'Lotus will bloom' everywhere in the state.
India likely to remain fastest growing major economy: RBI Governor Das
Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Saturday exuded confidence that India will continue to be the fastest growing major economy with a likely growth rate of 7 per cent in 2022-23 on the back of strong macroeconomic fundamentals and financial sector stability.Speaking at the HT Leadership Summit 2022, Das emphasised that the country's economy remains resilient, supported by the banking and non-banking sectors.
On August 26, 2022, Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from the Congress, severing his five-decade-long ties with the party. Azad's five-page resignation letter attacked the coterie that ran the party and blamed Rahul Gandhi for all the ills afflicting the party. Since then, Azad has floated the Democratic Azad Party in Jammu and Kashmir. It is, however, yet to be registered with the Election Commission of India.
BJP should make Sukesh Chandrashekhar its national president: Delhi CM Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the BJP should make conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar its national president as he was speaking the same language as the saffron party. During a press conference, he said the BJP had brought Chandrashekhar into its fold as a star campaigner. "The BJP demands my lie-detector test and even Sukesh Chandrshekhar makes the same demand. They speak the same language. He is fully trained to join the BJP now," Kejriwal said.
Pushback from the South prompts Congress to rethink stance on SC judgement upholding EWS quota
After a backlash from a section of leaders and a pushback by allies DMK and RJD for its hurried endorsement, the Congress has decided to undertake a "political review" of the Supreme Court judgement upholding quota for economically weaker sections (EWS) while excluding SCs, STs and OBCs keeping "sentiments" in south India in mind.
Multi-agency searches at many locations in Gujarat for suspected tax offences; several being questioned
In a multi-agency operation led by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), officials are carrying out searches at around 200 locations in the state linked to more than 100 firms, and questioning people for suspected tax evasion and similar offences, sources said. Apart from the ATS, officials of the state Goods and Services Tax (GST) department and Ahmedabad crime branch are involved in the mega operation, they said.
Popular dietary supplements may increase cancer risk: Study
Intake of popular commercial dietary supplements like nicotinamide riboside (NR), a form of vitamin B3, could actually increase the risk of serious diseases, including cancer, a new study has found.The team of researchers discovered that high levels of NR could not only increase the risk of someone developing triple-negative breast cancer but also cause the cancer to spread to the brain, the study said.
How Elon Musk's Twitter takeover poses risks to vulnerable users
Elon Musk's mass layoffs at Twitter are putting government critics and opposition figures around the world at risk, digital rights activists and groups warn, as the company slashes staff including human rights experts and workers in regional hubs. Experts fear that changing priorities and a loss of experienced workers may mean Twitter falls in line with more requests from officials worldwide to curb critical speech and hand over data on users.
