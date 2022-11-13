DH Evening Brief: England clinch second T20 title; Ambani in race to buy Liverpool FC, says report
updated: Nov 13 2022, 18:11 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Stokes, Curran star as England win T20 World Cup
Ben Stokes and Sam Curran starred as England edged Pakistan by five wickets to win the Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday and become the sport's first dual white-ball champions, holding both the 50 and 20-over titles.
PM Modi to attend three key sessions at G20 summit in Bali
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in three key sessions -- food and energy security, digital transformation and health -- at the G20 summit in Bali, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Sunday.
Priyanka Gandhi posed questions on Rajiv's assassination: Nalini Sriharan
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked about the killing of her father Rajiv Gandhi when she met her in prison in 2008, Nalini Sriharan, one of the convicts freed in the former prime minister's assassination case said here on Sunday.
Ambani in race to buy Premier League club Liverpool?
Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani has entered the race to bid for world-renowned English football club Liverpool FC's takeover, according to a report published in a leading English daily.
AAP CM face Isudan Gadhvi to contest from Khambhalia in Gujarat Assembly polls
Aam Aadmi Party's CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi will contest from the Khambhalia Assembly seat in the upcoming Gujarat elections.
Ahead of MCD polls, BJP's 'Lootera' dig at AAP
Delhi BJP on Sunday attacked Aam Adami Party (AAP) by remaking the Looteramovie poster featuring Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia over 'scams'.
MCD Polls: Former AAP councillor climbs transmission tower after ticket denied
Apparently miffed over being denied a ticket for the upcoming MCD polls, former Aam Aadmi Party councillor Haseeb-ul-Hasan on Sunday climbed an electricity tower in east Delhi, police said.
Biden to seek red lines in talks with Xi
US President Joe Biden said Sunday he will seek to establish "red lines" in America's fraught relations with Beijing in high-stakes talks with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.
Permacrisis: What it means and why it’s word of the year for 2022
The Collins Dictionary’s word of the year for 2022 is “permacrisis.”
As accolades go, the managing director of Collins Learning, Alex Beecroft, has said that this one “sums up quite succinctly how truly awful 2022 has been for so many people.”
