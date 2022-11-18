DH Evening Brief: India's privacy bill proposes cross-border data transfer, tough penalties; Rahul's remark on Savarkar strains MVA
DH Evening Brief: India's privacy bill proposes cross-border data transfer, tough penalties; Rahul's remark on Savarkar strains MVA
updated: Nov 18 2022, 18:39 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Government proposes penalty of up to Rs 500 crore for data breach under Data Protection Bill
The government has raised the penalty amount to up to Rs 500 crore for violating the provisions proposed under the draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2022 issued on Friday. Read more
Savarkar controversy strains MVA; Congress says allies 'agree to disagree'
Amid VD Savarkar’s contentious legacy setting the theme for Bharat Jodo Yatra in its later phase in Maharashtra, tension is brewingin the Maha Vikas Agadi (MVA) with Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena remaining miffed at the Congress for Rahul Gandhi’s continued attack on the Hindutva ideologue. Read more
India to ease data storage rules in relief for Google, Meta
India plans to allow transfer and storing personal data in some countries overseas, in a reprieve for global companies including Alphabet Inc.’s Google, Amazon Inc., and Meta Platforms Inc.’s Facebook. The government will “notify such countries or territories outside India to which a data fiduciary may transfer personal data,” according to the draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill unveiled on Friday for public feedback. The long-delayed bill needs the approval of parliament before becoming law. An earlier version of the bill had sought to severely restrict transfer, processing and storage of data overseas.
Terrorism should not be linked to any religion, says Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Friday said financing of terrorism is more dangerous than terrorism, which cannot and should not be linked to any religion, nationality or group. He also said that terrorists are constantly finding new ways to carry out violence, radicalise youth and raise financial resources and the darknet is being used by terrorists to spread radical content and conceal their identities.
Qatar to announce no alcohol sales at World Cup stadium sites
In areversal, World Cup organisers will announce on Friday that no alcoholic beer will be sold to fans at Qatar's stadiums, a source with knowledge of the decision toldReuters. The expected announcement comes two days before Sunday's kickoff of theWorld Cup, the first to be held in a conservative Muslim country with strict controls on alcohol, the consumption of which is banned in public.
Mission Prarambh: India's first privately built rocket Vikram-S blasts off from Sriharikota
Vikram-S, the country’s first privately built rocket by a Hyderabad-based start-up, soared into the sky from the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) spaceport in Sriharikota, in a giant leap for the fledgling private space sector in India. Vikram-S, named after the founder of the country’s space program, Dr Vikram Sarabhai, blasted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota at 11.30 am. The rocket is a single stage suborbital space launch vehicle of Skyroot Aerospace.
An $18 billion wipeout is harsh reality of five famed India IPOs
Five of the most-hyped technology initial public offerings in India over the past 16 months have floundered since listing, shedding more than $18 billion in value. Concerns over valuations and rising global rates have taken the biggest toll on the parent of payments firm Paytm. The other victims include delivery startup Zomato, the owner of beauty e-retailer Nykaa, logistics firm Delhivery and the operator of online insurance marketplace Policybazaar.
BJP uses robot for door-to-door campaign in Gujarat
When Prime Minister Narendra Modi said "kitne tejaswi log hain humare paas" (we have such wonderful people), the speech in the Parliament quickly became a meme template. But, Modi's comments on people having wonderful ideas have been vindicated by one Harshit Patel - a robot manufacturer. He has come up with a robot that is helping the BJP campaign in Gujarat ahead of the Assembly polls.
Bharat Jodo Yatra faces bomb threat in Indore, probe on
A shop in Madhya Pradesh's Indore has received a letter threatening that bomb blasts would be carried out in the city if the participants of the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi make a scheduled overnight stay at a local stadium on November 28, prompting the police to launch investigation, an official said on Friday.
Chameleons and ‘snollygosters’: Tharoor’s sharp-witted swipe at political defectors
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday took a swipe at party-hopping politicians in India by posting a video of a chameleon changing shades as it climbs a colour-banded pole and threw in a rarely used word to go with it -- snollygoster.His sharp-witted jibe comes in the backdrop of several politicians switching sides ahead of the Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat assembly polls. And snollygoster, defined as a politician who cares more for personal gain than serving the people or a clever, unscrupulous person, perhaps summed up what Tharoor was trying to convey.
