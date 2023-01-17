10 amazing pictures from Jallikattu 2023
Jallikattu, also known as Eruthazhuvuthal, is one of the ancient sports played as part of the Tamil harvest festival Pongal in many parts of Tamil Nadu. Here are some pictures from this year's bull-taming sport where men display their masculinity and strength by controlling a ferocious bull.
- 1 /11
10 amazing pictures from Jallikattu 2023
- 2 /11
A traditional sport, Jallikattu involves releasing a bull into a crowd of people who attempt to take full control of the animal. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /11
This hugely popular and controversial sport is played during Pongal in Tamil Nadu. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /11
The Jallikattu festival is considered very dangerous as the bull-taming sport can turn fatal or result in injuries. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /11
This robust sport is a test of grit as the bulls fiercely run past the men while the tamers attempt to get on to its humps to emerge victorious. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /11
This year, the sport has injured nearly three dozen people and killed one. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /11
Policemen try to save themselves from an attack during the annual bull-taming festival Jallikattu in Palamedu village on the outskirts of Madurai. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /11
Two men struggle to bring a bull under control in the Jallikattu event as part of 'Pongal' celebrations near Madurai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /11
A participant tackles a bull as he participates in the annual bull-taming sport of Jallikattu at Palamedu in Madurai. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /11
A group of bull tamers tries to bring a bull under control as they participate in the Jallikattu event as part of Pongal celebrations near Madurai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 11 /11
Bull tamers try to tame a bull during Jallikattu in Pudukkottai, Tamil Nadu. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News In Pics, Jan 17, 2023: Best photos from the world
- 1 /7
Ukrainian artillerymen fire an L119 howitzer towards Russian positions at a front line in the Lugansk region amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /7
Anti-government demonstrators and university students scuffle with police during a protest demanding the release of Inter University Students' Federation leader Wasantha Mudalige, in Colombo. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
A man rides his bicycle past Class 40 ships layed on the ground at the Chantereyne port, in Cherbourg, northwestern France, on January 16, 2023, after the storm 'Gerard' hit the region. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
This photo taken on January 14, 2023 shows performers dancing during snowfall at a lantern show in Nanjing, in China's eastern Jiangsu province, ahead of the Lunar New Year of the Rabbit, which falls on January 22. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /7
Policemen react next to a bull during an annual bull-taming festival 'Jallikattu' in Palamedu village on the outskirts of Madurai. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
Josh Taylor, a member of the Tower Ballroom team, cleans one of the 14 crystal Edwardian chandeliers that illuminate Blackpool Tower Ballroom, during its annual clean in Blackpool, northern England. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /7
Pall-bearers carry the coffin in front of Greece's former Queen Anne-Marie (CTopR) and Pavlos, Crown Prince of Greece as they leave after the funeral service of former King of Greece Constantine II in the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - January 17, 2023 | Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - January 17, 2023
- 2 /13
Aries | Recent dramas have cast you in an immature light, but today is your chance to show how fair you are. Partnerships will be favourable and contracts can be signed. Your partner will enjoy helping out | Lucky Colour: Tan | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | A short trip could be fruitful and open up new doors for you. Getting involved in an organisation or involvement in large groups gratifying. Don't spend your money on gifts for people who don’t really deserve it | Lucky Colour: Garnet | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | You are hard-working and intelligent, and above all analytical. So any kind of drama distresses you and tends to back off today. Try to channel excess energy into something productive. Shared activities can be particularly appropriate now | Lucky Colour: Amethyst | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | Make your presence felt and make a statement with your designer clothes today. And watch the compliments rolling in. You need a break, do ask your special one and get away for a couple of days. Your love life’s on a roll! | Lucky Colour: Grey | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | Stick to work today and stay out of trouble – don’t indulge in idle gossip or chatter. You never do, but even being a silent observer is being active too. Investment plans take off, and you will have a nest egg soon. Authority female figures can be a bit of a hassle | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | Avoid over indulgence in food or drinks, as digestive problems crop up – lifestyle induced, of course. Children need more of your time, and you need to make the necessary requirements | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don't yet understand. You need balance in your life | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | You will have to do your best to keep a private life problem from spilling out into a public forum today. Avoid sharing your problems with anyone except people you are very close with. You’ll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble. Better to keep a low profile | Lucky Colour: Turquoise | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but today it will be easier than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | A day of hyperactivity. It is wise to keep your counsel, and not get involved in arguments. A period of vindication when you will reap the just rewards of what you have so painstakingly sown in the past | Lucky Colour: Bronze | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Be careful not to push your luck or take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level today. You are irritable today, and surprise others with a temper tantrum Watch out. Try not to go over the top | Lucky Colour: Emerald | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | A sudden change or disruption is possible, but this will only help you to shed your self-imposed restrictive habits and move on .In relationships, it indicates a false sense of security or self-importance | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Makar Sankranti 2023: Here's how your favourite celebrities observed the festival
From Rishab Shetty and Vijay Deverakonda to Sivakarthikeyan, celebrities observed Pongal and Makar Sankranti with pomp and gaiety.
Scroll for a look at how your favourite stars celebrated the festival.
- 1 /9
Makar Sankranti 2023: Here's how your favourite celebrities observed the festival
- 2 /9
Jayam Ravi celebrated Pongal with his family at home. The family looked resplendent in traditional attire. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 3 /9
Actress Keerthy Suresh was seen celebrating Pongal with her near and dear ones. She opted for a yellow saree for the festival. Credit: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial
- 4 /9
'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty posted a family picture on social media to wish his fans a happy Sankranti. Credit: Instagram/@rishabshettyofficial
- 5 /9
Actor and director Samuthirakani celebrated Pongal with his family at home. Credit: Twitter/@thondankani
- 6 /9
'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' star R Madhavan celebrated the festival with his family in Dubai. Credit: Instagram/@ActorMadhavan
- 7 /9
Kollywood prince Sivakarthikeyan posted a family picture from their Pongal celebrations at home. Credit: Instagram/@sivakarthikeyan
- 8 /9
Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan went on a pilgrimage to Sabarimala on the occasion. Credit: Instagram/@wikkiofficial
- 9 /9
'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Deverakonda celebrated Makar Sankranti with his family. Credit: Instagram/@thedeverakonda
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Best dressed stars on the red carpet Critics at Choice Awards 2023
Hollywood's A-listers, put their best fashion foot forward and glammed up on the red carpet of the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards, held at Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. The red carpet saw some seriously stunning sartorial displays, take a look!
- 1 /15
In Pics | Best dressed stars on the red carpet at Critics Choice Awards 2023
- 2 /15
American actress Kate Hudson was the cynosure at the red carpet in a classic shimmering silver Oscar De La Renta gown. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /15
Julia Roberts donned an elegant black Schiaparelli gown with gold sequins and that sure worked in her favour. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /15
Anya Taylor-Joy was a head-turner her in Dior dress which she matched with a sheer skirt. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /15
Elle Fanning chose to pleasantly surprise everyone in her cream-colored dress with asymmetric frills. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /15
Danielle Deadwyler graced the red carpet in a silver sequined dress by Louis Vuitton, and surely a sequined dress can never go wrong at a party, can it? Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /15
Michelle Yeoh mixed perk with sophistication in her plain black column dress with large and the fluttering sleeves that is pretty uncommon at the red carpet. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /15
Australian-American actor Cate Blanchett pulled off monochromatic shirt-and-skirt look with ease. Credit: AFP Photo
- 9 /15
Quinta Brunson donned a sheer black asymmetrical dress that was engulfed in sparkles. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 10 /15
Billy Eichner looked dapper in wine suit which he paired with a black shirt and black shoes. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 11 /15
Britt Lower made heads turn in a low-cut, white blazer with a long cape cascading down her back. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 12 /15
Glen Powell opted for a simple yet stylish blue suit with a white shirt, and a bow tie. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 13 /15
American actress Viola Davis exuded elegance in a shimmering Valentino dress. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 14 /15
Madelyn Cline looked gorgeous in her feather-covered black gown by Givenchy. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 15 /15
Aubrey Plaza walked the red carpet in a dress with a column silhouette and a sharp V-shaped neckline lined with yellow and red colour. Credit: Reuters Photo