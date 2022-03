Fashion week made a grand comeback to Delhi on March 22 with a classy show by designer Rahul Mishra. The designer presented his “The Enchanted Garden” collection at the opening show of the FDCI X Lakme India Fashion Week 2022, which was held at the Italian Embassy in New Delhi. The collection is inspired by the designer’s memories of sun-kissed Himalayan spring days and the lush romantic Italian countryside. The city’s fashion aficionados were in full attendance to revel in a fashion showcase in the physical format after two long years. Fashion week is a collaboration between LFW— jointly organised by Lakme & RISE Worldwide—and the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI).