NYC Office buildings have lost their buzz amid the covid-19 pandemic, which has affected local restaurants and other businesses. Now there’s a new way to appreciate it. This week, One Vanderbilt, a new skyscraper on 42nd Street, will open its observation deck, Summit. From floors 91 through 93, viewers can take in the art deco details of the Empire State and Chrysler buildings, and if they peer north on a clear day can catch a glimpse of Bear Mountain in the Hudson Highlands. Here are some spectacular photos of New York City's newest observation deck. Take a look...