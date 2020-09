The New York Times has obtained tax-return data for President Donald Trump and his companies that cover more than two decades. Trump has long refused to release this information, making him the first President in decades to hide basic details about his finances. His refusal has made his tax returns among the most sought-after documents in recent memory. It is important to remember that the returns are not an unvarnished look at Trump’s business activity. They are instead his portrayal of his companies, compiled for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). But they do offer the most detailed picture yet available. Let's take a deeper look at the takeaways.