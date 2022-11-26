Cristiano Ronaldo recently made a record, scoring in all five World Cups he has appeared in. The Portuguese forward - who courted controversy with the explosive Manchester United exit in the opening days of the 2022 FIFA World Cup - is living up to his statement that he does not chase records, records chase him. The 37-year-old is also among the few players to have appeared in five World Cups, on a list that includes names like Lionel Messi and 1990 World Cup winner Lothar Matthäus.