5 futuristic transportation technologies that will transform the world
Air Taxi: Think about the future of transportation and you might envision old cartoon shows with everyone flying around in personal spaceships. This will soon become a reality as there are companies rigorously working on flying cars that will help commuters escape from the road traffic. Credit: AFP Photo
Hyperloop: This will help commuters shuttle between cities in minutes. With companies investing in this technology, this may not be as far off as you may think. Credit: AP Photo
Electric Cars: Amid skyrocketing fuel prices, eco-friendly electric vehicles will be an easy pick in coming years. Credit: AFP Photo
Driverless Cars: These are expected to be on the roads very soon. Credit: AFP Photo
Super-trains: The next generation is all set to witness a new mode of transport, i.e. Super-Trains. This new mode of travel utilises a vacuum tube to reduce air friction, and allow increased speeds and deliver passengers to their destinations in a short time. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - October 3, 2021
Aries | Your home environment may be hectic, which could result in emotional upset if you aren't well organized. Don't draw too much attention to yourself at work | Lucky Colour: Garnet | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. Not a spectacular time for finance and investments. It is more a case of sowing seeds and letting them germinate, which they certainly will | Lucky Colour: Apricot | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Family relations are rather tense. Career matters are frustrating. A painful love relationship from the past can intrude on your present. The time has come for you to make some introspection and rearrange your goals | Lucky Colour: Tan | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Romantic encounters will develop through group activity. A friend may cause you some concern. Someone at work is holding back important news from you and you are uncomfortable | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Meetings and short trips will be successful today. Family life emphasised. Good news through a letter about a sibling is possible. Try not to let relatives or friends cause any friction with your partner. Stay mellow | Lucky Colour: Green | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Your creative potential is high. Avoid being overly critical at work today. Expect frustration and delays, but do not get discouraged. Speculations and romance is not viable | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | New opportunities bring pleasant surprises today. Steer clear of hypersensitive folks. Domestic life could be enhanced by changes with partnership | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | You need to voice your opinions today, without ruffling any feathers. Partner/spouse proves troublesome. Changes with health or healthcare may bring changed connections or contacts | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | It is very important for you to stay focused today. You have a lot to cope with at the moment, but teamwork promises success today. New faces enter your life today and make it fun | Lucky Colour: Silver | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | You feel out of tune with others in the world and the workplace. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint | Lucky Colour: Lavender | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | You need to be careful about overextending yourself. Do not spend too much money or you will find yourself outside your limits. Stay away from gambling and keep an eye on all the details in any project you are involved | Lucky Colour: Ruby | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Vintage cars on Bengaluru roads make heads turn
The Karnataka government organised a rally of vintage cars in Bengaluru on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. "We're promoting tourism and safe driving. This is a good initiative to improve the overall ecosystem of road safety," said Rajendra Khataria, Principal Secretary to the government, Transport Department. Let's take a look at the classic beauties that hit the street and made heads turn: (Credit: DH Photo/S K Dinesh)
Credit: DH Photo/S K Dinesh
Credit: DH Photo/S K Dinesh
Credit: DH Photo/S K Dinesh
Credit: DH Photo/S K Dinesh
Credit: DH Photo/S K Dinesh
Tatas to fly Air India again? Here are some interesting facts
Tata Sons has emerged as the top bidder for the takeover of debt-laden state-run airline Air India but the bid is yet to be approved by a group of ministers headed by Home Minister Amit Shah, according to sources. However, the finance ministry and Tata Sons declined to comment on the matter. As we await a confirmation of the deal, here's a look at some interesting facts about the "Maharaja of the Skies".
The Tata Group, which has reportedly emerged as the top bidder for the takeover of debt-laden state-run airline Air India, ventured into aviation in 1932 with the erstwhile Tata Airlines. Credit: tata.com
Tata Airlines was founded by the legendary Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy (JRD) Tata, who was also India's first licensed pilot and is known as the father of Indian civil aviation. Credit: tata.com
In 1946, the aviation division of Tata Sons was listed as Air India and in 1948, Air India International was launched with flights to Europe. The international service was among the first public-private partnerships in India, with the government holding 49 per cent, the Tatas keeping 25 per cent and the public owning the rest. Credit: tata.com
In 1953, Air India, known as the 'Maharaja of the Skies' for its turbaned mascot, was nationalised, after which it went to the government. However, the the Tatas reportedly remained at the driving seat till the 1980s, as things began to sour with people being inducted from outside the airline. Credit: PTI File Photo
Air India was the first airline in Asia to induct the Boeing 707 in 1960. The windows of the Boeing 747 in its fleet had jharokhas painted on the windows. Air India designed its own interiors for these aircraft. Credit: Getty Images
Tata already operates two airlines in India — full-service carrier Vistara, which is in partnership with Singapore Airlines, and budget airline AirAsia India along with Malaysia's AirAsia Group. Credit: PTI File Photo
In 2007, the government merged Air India and its domestic counterpart, Indian Airlines, which had both been created by the 1953 Air Corporation Act of Parliament — the entity which the Tatas are believed to have won. Credit: iStock Photo
Mahatma Gandhi 152nd birth anniversary: Political bigwigs pay homage to 'Father of the Nation'
President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political leaders from Rahul Gandhi to Arvind Kejriwal paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 152nd birth anniversary. Here's a look at some of the pictures from Rajghat and Parliament House.
President Ram Nath Kovind pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary, at Rajghat in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 152nd birth anniversary, at Rajghat in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Parliament House, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary, at Rajghat in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Congress President Sonia Gandhi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary, at Rajghat in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pose for a photo after paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Parliament House, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary, at Rajghat in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
PM Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 152nd birth anniversary, at Rajghat in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo