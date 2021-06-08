5 ridiculously expensive things owned by Jeff Bezos
UPDATED : Jun 08 2021, 15:41 IST
jeff bezos | Amazon Inc | Amazon | Space |
While Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is making headlines for his dream trip to space next month, we take a look at some of his most expensive possessions here.
- 1 /6
5 ridiculously expensive things owned by Jeff Bezos
- 2 /6
Bezos’s dream project, aerospace company Blue Origin. In 2017, Bezos decided to invest $1 billion in this space project which reportedly makes space travel very affordable. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /6
In 2016, Jeff Bezos converted a Textile Museum into a mansion in Washington. He reportedly shed $23 mn to buy the property. It suuposedly has 11 bedrooms, 25 bathrooms, five living rooms and two elevators. Credit: George Washington University and The Textile Museum and the Textile Museum
- 4 /6
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos acquired the 141-year-old newspaper The Washington Post in 2013 by paying a whopping $230 mn. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /6
The world’s richest man, Bezos is the proud owner of a Gulfstream G-650ER, one of the fastest private jets in the world. The superfast private jet costs approx. $65 million. Credit: Gulfstream.com
- 6 /6
Not many knows that Jeff Bezos has invested $42 million for a clock that is meant to run for 10,000 years. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Sara Ali Khan & Amrita Singh are the most gorgeous mother and daughter duo in Bollywood; See Pics
UPDATED : Jun 08 2021, 15:49 IST
Sara Ali Khan | Amrita Singh | bollywood | Actresses | Actor | mother | daughter | Photos | Photoshoot |
Actress Sara Ali Khan will be seen sharing the screen with her mom and actress and Amrita Singh for the very first time for a brand endorsement.
(Image Credit: Instagram/saraalikhan95)
- 1 /5
Lovely pictures of Sara Ali Khan & Amrita Singh as they come together for a brand endorsement
- 2 /5
Actress Sara Ali Khan will be seen sharing the screen with her mom and actress and Amrita Singh for the very first time for a brand endorsement. Sara posted an unseen and adorable image with her mother Amrita Singh in which she is seen giving her a head massage.
- 3 /5
Buzz has it that the mother daughter duo will be seen endorsing a hair care brand.
- 4 /5
Earlier, Sara Ali Khan was quite popular in the brands’ circuit because of her immense popularity. Now for a special TVC, mother Amrita Singh has been roped in by the brand too.
- 5 /5
Sara, who has always lived with her mom, has often expressed in interviews and social media posts on how close she is to her mother. In this photo, Amrita is seen with her children.
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
After Segway, Mumbai Police gets ATV to patrol; see pics
UPDATED : Jun 08 2021, 11:56 IST
Mumbai police | Vehicle | Maharashtra | Mumbai | Uddhav Thackeray | Police |
Mumbai Police will now be able to patrol beaches more efficiently and speedily thanks to the induction of ten All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) in its fleet on June 7.
- 1 /7
After Segway, Mumbai Police gets ATV to patrol; see pics
- 2 /7
Mumbai Police will now be able to patrol beaches more efficiently and speedily thanks to the induction of ten All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) in its fleet on June 7. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
These ATVs were flagged off at the Girgaon Chowpatty in the afternoon by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the presence of some other ministers and senior police officers. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /7
The official said the ATVs will be used for patrolling beaches in Mumbai. The petrol engine-powered ATVs are capable of reaching the speed of 50-60 km per hour on sandy surfaces. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /7
The ATVs will be primarily used for patrolling at the seashore but they will also be deployed in some rescue operations where normal vehicles cannot reach. Credit: AFP
- 6 /7
An ATV can carry four persons at a time. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /7
Earlier, they got self-balancing Segway scooters for patrolling at Worli Seaface. Credit: Twitter/@AnilDeshmukhNCP
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, June 8: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Jun 08 2021, 04:56 ISTChile | Covid-19 | Coronavirus | Peru | Colombia | Protests | Kamala Harris | Guatemala |
- 1 /7
An aerial view shows wooden pontoons equipped to dredge the seabed for deposits of tin ore off the coast of Toboali, on the southern shores of the island of Bangka, Indonesia. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /7
Policemen guard the surroundings of the National Electoral Jury (JNE) headquarters in Lima. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
Supporters of Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo hold Peru's national flag while gathering at a roadblock set up by police near the National Office of Electoral Processes, in Lima. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /7
US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a roundtable meeting at an intergenerational innovators and entrepreneurs event, where she will see projects designed by young female engineers, at the Universidad del Valle de Guatemala. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /7
Eddie Van Halen designed and stage played Charvel EVH Art Series Electric guitars are seen at a preview of of Julien's Auctions 'Music Icons' auction in Beverly Hills, California. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
People push a car with the image of late Colombian humorist and journalist Jaime Garzon painted on it during a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /7
Aerial view of a new sector of graves in the General Cemetery of Santiago. Chile's health authorities reported on Monday that the number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic has surpassed 30,000 and announced the extension of border closures until the end of June. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - June 8, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Jun 07 2021, 23:26 ISTHoroscope | Zodiac | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today\'s Horoscope - June 8, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | Be careful when using machinery or electrical equipment. Though you may feel gloomy, your psychic nature is sensitised. Look out for unusual occult experiences | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | Don't reveal information that is personal or confidential. Be creative in your efforts. Important faces are around today who can help you make the most of current situations | Lucky Colour: Fuchsia | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | Show your leadership and avoid overly aggressive behaviour. Career front seems settled. You have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives | Lucky Colour: Caramel | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | Someone envious of your popularity may challenge you to a debate. Keep your cool. Talks with business people may lead to important opportunities | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | You confront an issue that is hidden, or forgotten, from the past. Emotions are heightened today. Money issues in the forefront, making you aware of your lack of investment plans | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | A new business venture could happen today. At home, a male relative is unduly aggressive. Today and tomorrow, you may be dealing with issues revolving around fears, obsessions | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | Come to your own conclusions rather than taking another's opinion. Extra time at work will pay dividends. Though there will be a constant flow of money, major expenses may also crop up | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Today you will pick up where you left off with someone from your past. Group activities will promote new love relationships. Career wise a new opportunity opens up. Time to decide if lateral growth is just as good as a promotion | Lucky Colour: Ash | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | The moon makes you moony. Quit nostalgia, and make the party scene today. Career highlighted. Female associates/ colleagues/ authority figures could pose problems. Avoid compromising situations at work | Lucky Colour: Jade | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Social life active. Keep your mind on your work and stay away from situations that could ruin your reputation. A move or property investment will be well worth your while | Lucky Colour: Claret-red | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Job interests go well. A family member may be moody. Check security and safety measures at home. Set aside any decisions regarding your personal life today. A day to keep cool and focus on family | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | Your expressive way of dealing gives you the upper hand today. You’ve become bored with your usual routine and you’ll be going to great lengths to make life more exciting. Sports and social activities will put your attributes to good use | Lucky Colour: Sea-Green | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay