Best known for her turn as Melanie Hamilton in “Gone With the Wind” and her swashbuckling adventures with Errol Flynn, Olivia de Havilland specialized in playing aristocrats of virtue, though her work would get more varied as her career progressed. De Havilland, who died Sunday at age 104, performed for some top Hollywood hands, including Michael Curtiz, Raoul Walsh, William Wyler and Robert Aldrich, and proved surprisingly eager to reveal cracks in her patrician facade. Her Oscar-winning role in “The Heiress,” as a plain woman whose heartbreak over a gold-digging suitor turns into chilly resolution, cannot currently be streamed, but it’s available on Criterion Blu-ray and DVD. Here are nine more films, compiled by The International New York Times, that illustrate the dramatic chops that won her two Oscars and some of the riskier roles that she gambled her image to explore.