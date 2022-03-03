A life gone by: People flee war-torn Ukraine
With Russian forces intent on advancing towards Kyiv and bombing other Ukrainian cities into wastelands, thousands of Ukrainians have now crossed into the neighbouring countries like; eastern Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and northern Romania. This conflict has triggered Europe's largest refugee crisis this century. Here are some pictures of people fleeing war-torn Ukraine in resettlement hope.
- 1 /10
A life gone by: People flee war-torn Ukraine
- 2 /10
With men of conscription age obliged to stay and help in the defence, mostly women and children have crossed into the European Union from regional crossings leave their homes in search of a safer, better life. Here are some pictures of people fleeing war-torn Ukraine in resettlement hope. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /10
Refugees fleeing the war from neighboring Ukraine walk on a platform after disembarking from a train in Zahony, Hungary. Credit: AP Photo
- 4 /10
People wait on a platform at the train station after fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Przemysl, Poland. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /10
A woman holds a small girl at a border crossing, up as refugees flee a Russian invasion, in Medyka, Poland. Credit: AP Photo
- 6 /10
Refugees from Ukraine are pictured after crossing the Ukrainian-Polish border in Korczowa. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /10
Women and a child fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine walk next to a train in Zahony, Hungary. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /10
A group of people walk after fleeing from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the border crossing in Sighetu Marmatiei, Romania. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 9 /10
People flee from war-torn Ukraine and are seen on the border in Vysne Nemecke, Slovakia. Credit: AP Photo
- 10 /10
A person fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine carries a dog in a backpack to board a train in Zahony, Hungary. Credit: Reuters Photo
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - March 4, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - March 4, 2022
- 2 /13
Aries | Try not to evade important issues, you might find yourself backed into a corner with no room for negotiation. Tax rebates, insurance money, gifts make the day financially hefty for you. Lucky Colour: Brown. Lucky Number: 7
- 3 /13
Taurus | Try not to let your stubborn nature get the better of you today. Channel your energy into passion, not childish outbursts of temper. Creative pursuits and time spent with friends will salvage your ill temper. Lucky Colour: Gold. Lucky Number: 3
- 4 /13
Gemini | A change of job seems to be the order, and you are raring to go. Send out applications and attend interviews. A picnic puts the zip in a new relationship, and both of you are finding new facets about each other that you find very pleasing. Lucky Colour: Jade. Lucky Number: 8
- 5 /13
Cancer | You need to be careful about whom you choose to confide your personal information with. Somebody is talking behind your back, and stretching the truth a bit and discussing your secrets for good measure. Lucky Colour: Chrome. Lucky Number: 9
- 6 /13
Leo | You could be under considerable mental tension or feel hemmed in by an overly traditional mental atmosphere. Small details occupy your mind today. Arrangements that you make for your work open many doors. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 7
- 7 /13
Virgo | You are undemanding as usual, but offers keep coming today for a better job profile. Your communication skills are excellent, so speak about what’s troubling you. Put your cards on the table and be clear about what you want. Lucky Colour: Lilac. Lucky Number: 1
- 8 /13
Libra | By allowing things to flow outside your expectations you may add in a new dimension that hadn't occurred to you till now. Watch out for new romances because some of them may not be what you expect. Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 5
- 9 /13
Scorpio | You will be tempted to take a few risks and explore further afield than usual. However, there is not much harm in anything you do today. Travel for pleasure and romance is especially highlighted. Lucky Colour: Honey. Lucky Number: 4
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Try not to let your stubborn nature get the better of you today. Channel your energy into passion, not childish outbursts of temper. Creative pursuits and time spent with friends will salvage your ill temper. Lucky Colour: Turquoise. Lucky Number: 3
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Try not to make any major change in your approach at work today, as you might face stiff opposition. Maintain a low profile and wait for things to resolve. Health needs care. Lucky Colour: Amethyst. Lucky Number: 6
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Today you may get to hear about an investment plan that interests you. A savings scheme is good, but clarify all the pertinent points and read the fine print before you sign on the dotted line. A loved one is elusive, and your nerves are a bit frayed. Lucky Colour: Indigo. Lucky Number: 2
- 13 /13
Pisces | When love comes calling, you pretend to hide behind a stack of logical explanations. Love doesn’t quite work that way and you know it. Take your special one for a long drive and speak your heart out. Lucky Colour: Beige. Lucky Number: 2
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Amid Russian assault, where Ukrainian refugees are fleeing to?
In just seven days since Russia's invasion, Ukraine has witnessed the mass exodus of a whopping one million people fleeing to neighbouring countries. The UN refugee agency said the refugees amounts to more than 2% of Ukraine's population — which the World Bank counted at 44 million at the end of 2020 — on the move across borders ever since Russia invaded Ukraine. From Poland, Belarus to Slovakia, here we list the countries where the Ukrainians are fleeing to according to the UN refugee agency's rapidly rising tally till March 2...
Russia's intensifying attack on Ukraine has forced 1 million people to leave in what one UN official predicted could become Europe's “biggest refugee crisis this century.”
- 1 /9
Amid Russian assault, where Ukrainian refugees are fleeing to?
- 2 /9
Around 575,100 people have entered Poland from Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion of the country on February 24. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /9
Some 116,348 people from Ukraine had gone to Hungary to the south. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /9
UNHCR said 79,315 people who fled Ukraine were now in Moldova. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /9
Slovakia, which shares a 97 km border with Ukraine, has welcomed 71,200 refugees. Credit: AP Photo
- 6 /9
Meanwhile, some 69,600 refugees have gone to other European countries. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /9
Braving snow and sub-freezing temperatures, thousands of refugees continued to flee Ukraine into neighbouring Romania through the Siret border crossing. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /9
The refugees, many of them youngsters, have found shelter in Russia. Credit: AFP Photo
- 9 /9
Amid the heavy shelling, 341 refugees have travelled nearly 500 kms and arrived in Belarus, according to UNHCR. Credit: AP Photo
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
IAF planes bring back stranded citizens from Ukraine
As part of Operation Ganga, three IAF C-17 Globemaster aircrafts carrying nearly 630 passengers, mostly students, returned to Hindon airbase near Delhi from the Romanian capital Bucharest, Hungary's Budapest and Polish city Rzeszow in the early hours of Thursday. Take a look at some of the pictures here.
- 1 /9
IAF planes bring back stranded citizens from Ukraine
- 2 /9
As part of Operation Ganga, three IAF C-17 Globemaster aircrafts carrying nearly 630 passengers, mostly students, returned to Hindan airbase near Delhi in the wee hours of Thursday from the Romanian capital of Bucharest, Hungary's Budapest, and Polish city Rzeszow. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /9
Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt received the Indian nationals upon their arrival and interacted with them. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /9
Amid ongoing Russian military operations in Ukraine, four ministers were deployed by the Government of India to oversee the evacuation process of Indian nationals in Ukraine's neighbouring countries. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /9
The American C-17 Globemasters are the most capable of flying long distances with around 400 passengers and have earlier played a key role in evacuating Indians from Kabul when Afghanistan was captured by the Taliban in August 2021. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /9
A C-17 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) carrying relief material. Credit: Twitter/@IAF_MCC
- 7 /9
Reportedly, a total of 17000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine since the Russian assault, and Operation Ganga flight services have been increased to facilitate the evacuation of the remaining students stuck in the war-torn country. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /9
Indian nationals, evacuated from crisis-hit Ukraine, pose for the photographs upon their arrival at the Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /9
An IAF C-17 transport aircraft ready to fly for Romania to bring back Indian nationals. Credit: Twitter/@SpokespersonMoD
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, March 3: Best shots from around the world
- 1 /7
At least three people were killed and 18 others injured in a bomb blast in Pakistan's troubled southwestern province of Balochistan, which borders on Afghanistan and Iran, officials said. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /7
Australian authorities issued fresh evacuation orders for thousands of Sydney residents after heavy rains triggered flash flooding in Australia's largest city, with officials warning of worse to come. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
A Western intelligence report said senior Chinese officials told senior Russian officials in early February not to invade Ukraine before the end of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, according to senior Biden administration officials and a European official. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /7
The moon is about to get walloped by 3 tons of space junk, a punch that will carve out a crater that could fit several semitractor-trailers. Credit: iStock Photo
- 5 /7
Belarus claimed that Polish border guards beat up around 100 Indian students and turned them back into Ukraine following which they were placed in a refugee camp in Romania. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian's marriage to Kanye West officially ended when a Los Angeles judge finalised her divorce from the rapper now known as Ye. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /7
The Palacio Piratini, seat of the Rio Grande do Sul state Government, is illuminated with the colours of the Ukrainian flag in solidarity with the population of the country that is suffering from a military offensive from Russia, in Porto Alegre, Brazil. Credit: AFP Photo