Voting for electing the 15th President of India got over ta the parliament at 05:00 pm on July 18 with politicians queuing up to cast their votes. Voting began amid tight security arrangements, with a total turnout of 99.18% was reported at Parliament, said chief returning officer PC Mody.

The President is elected by members of the Electoral College consisting of elected Members of Parliament and of all the state Assemblies, including the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry.