A sneak peek into India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra's best throws
Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra finally ended the country's 19-year-long wait for a medal at the world championships by earning a silver medal. He became only the second Indian and first male track and field athlete to win a medal in the World Championships. While the highlight of Neeraj Chopra’s career so far has been his gold medal win at Tokyo 2020, here we take a look at his best throws so far.
- 1 /6
A sneak peek into India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra's best throws Credit: AP Photo
- 2 /6
With a best throw of 87.58m, Neeraj Chopra scripted history in the Olympic finals and become the first Indian track and field athlete to win gold and only the second Indian to win an individual gold medal at the prestigious event. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /6
Neeraj Chopra's best throw is 89.94m, which he achieved at the Stockholm Diamond League in Sweden on June 30, 2022. The best mark stands as the men’s national record in India and is Neeraj Chopra’s personal best. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /6
So far Neeraj has managed to surpass the 85m mark on 29 occasions in his short yet eventful career. Out of which seven have come in the month of June 2022 at the Stockholm Diamond League (4) and Nurmi Games (3). Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /6
Neeraj Chopra produced a best throw of 88.13 meters that earned him a silver at the World Championships 2022. However, his best at the World Athletics Championships came during the qualifier round where he threw an 88.39m. Credit: AP Photo
- 6 /6
In 2016, Neeraj Chopra grabbed world attention by bagging gold at the IAAF World U20 Championships 2016 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. Chopra created an under-20 world record with an 86.48m long throw. Credit: AFP Photo
Droupadi Murmu takes oath as the 15th President of India — See pictures
President-elect Droupadi Murmu took oath as the 15th President of India on July 25. Chief Justice of India N V Ramana administered the oath to her in the Central Hall of the Parliament. Murmu became the second woman and first tribal to hold the top constitutional post.
- 1 /13
Droupadi Murmu takes oath as the 15th President of India — See pictures
- 2 /13
President-elect Droupadi Murmu began her day by visiting Raj Ghat and paying floral tributes at the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi, ahead of her swearing-in ceremony. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /13
She was then escorted by the military and other officials to the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /13
When Murmu reached the Rashtrapati Bhavan, her home and office for the next five years, she was welcomed by outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind who offered her a bouquet. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /13
President Kovind and President-elect Murmu then walked down the 31 majestic steps of the Rashtrapati Bhawan to the saluting dais where they took the presidential salute. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /13
The president's bodyguards rendered the national anthem after which the two were taken in the presidential limousine which moved out of the Rashtrapati Bhavan through the iron gates towards Parliament House for the formal swearing-in ceremony. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /13
The president was given a national salute by the President's bodyguards with the president-elect standing by his side. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /13
They walked in a procession to the Central Hall of Parliament where they were welcomed by a roll of drums, which indicates the arrival of the president. Credit: Sansad TV
- 9 /13
Accompanying them were Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Credit: Sansad TV
- 10 /13
Murmu then took oath as the 15th President of India at the Central Hall. Her oath as the 15th President of India was administered by the Chief Justice of India N V Ramana. Credit: PTI Photo
- 11 /13
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries were present during the swearing-in ceremony of President Droupadi Murmu, in the Central Hall of Parliament, in New Delhi. Credit: Twitter/rashtrapatibhvn
- 12 /13
President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation after taking the oath of office in the Central Hall of Parliament in New Delhi. Credit: Twitter/rashtrapatibhvn
- 13 /13
Draupadi Murmu greeted everyone after taking the oath as the 15th President of India. Credit: PTI Photo
News in Pics, July 25, 2022: Best photos from the world
- 1 /7
A biker performs tricks at Kavouri beach during a heatwave near Athens, Greece. Credit: Reuters photo
- 2 /7
Pope Francis is greeted by Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and dignitaries as he arrives at the Edmonton International Airport near Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Credit: Reuters photo
- 3 /7
Boys push their motorcycle after it was stopped on a flooded street, following heavy rains during the monsoon season in Karachi. Credit: Reuters photo
- 4 /7
A firefighter works to extinguish the Oak Fire as it burns near Darrah in Mariposa County, California. Credit: Reuters photo
- 5 /7
Women from the Shi'ite community leave the Sakhi Shah-e Mardan Shrine and mosque in Kabul. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
Icebergs float in Baffin Bay near Pituffik, Greenland on July 18, 2022 as captured on a NASA Gulfstream V plane while on an airborne mission to measure melting Arctic sea ice. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /7
People participate in the the 9th annual NYC Bodypainting Day at Union Square in New York. Credit: AFP Photo
World Athletics Championships: Neeraj Chopra wins India's first silver medal
Tokyo Olympics javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra ended India's 19-year-long wait for a medal at the World Athletics Championships after he clinched the silver medal at 2022 meet with a historic throw of 88.13m.
- 1 /11
World Athletics Championships: Neeraj Chopra wins India's first silver medal
- 2 /11
Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, once again scripted history by clinching a historic silver at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /11
The 'Golden Boy' of India, recorded a distance of 88.13m and secured the second position, to settle with silver. Credit: AP Photo
- 4 /11
This was India's second medal at the World Championships and the first podium finish since Anju Bobby George won a bronze medal in long jump at Paris in 2003. Credit: AP Photo
- 5 /11
Chopra's best effort of 88.13m in the final at the Hayward Field was short of Anderson Peters' gold medal-winning mark of 90.54m while Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch won the bronze with 88.09m. Credit: AP Photo
- 6 /11
It was only the fifth time that the javelin throw final was won with a 90m-plus throw in the 18 editions of the World Championships. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /11
Another Indian javelin thrower -- Rohit Yadav -- finished 10th with a best attempt of 78.72m, which came in his third attempt. His two earlier attempts measured 77.96m and 78.05m. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /11
Silver medalist Neeraj Chopra of Team India, gold medalist Anderson Peters of Team Grenada, and bronze medalist Jakub Vadlejch of Team Czech Republic pose after competing in the Men's Javelin Final. Credit: AFP Photo
- 9 /11
Silver medalist Neeraj Chopra of Team India, gold medalist Anderson Peters of Team Grenada, and bronze medalist Jakub Vadlejch of Team Czech Republic pose on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Men's Javelin Final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /11
Neeraj Chopra of Team India reacts after competing in the Men's Javelin Throw Final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22. Credit: AFP Photo
- 11 /11
Neeraj Chopra reacts after winning silver in the men's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships. Credit: AP/PTI Photo
In Pics | President Ram Nath Kovind's farewell function
President Ram Nath Kovind's farewell function was organised at the Central Hall of the Parliament on July 23. The function saw members from both houses attended by members of both houses. MPs from most of the opposition parties, including the Congress, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), attended Kovind's farewell function.
- 1 /12
In Pics | President Ram Nath Kovind's farewell function
- 2 /12
Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind delivers his farewell address during a function at Parliament House in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /12
Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and others during a farewell function of the outgoing president, at Parliament House in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /12
Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a ceremonial procession to attend the farewell function of the outgoing president, at Parliament House Complex in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /12
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu greets Ram Nath Kovind at the latter's farewell ceremony at Parliament House, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /12
President Ram Nath Kovind being felicitated by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during the farewell function at Parliament House in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /12
President Ram Nath Kovind delivers his farewell address during a function at Parliament House in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /12
President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchange greetings during the latter's farewell function at Parliament House in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /12
President Ram Nath Kovind being presented the 'Vidai Sandes' scroll by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during the farewell function at Parliament House in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /12
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla greet the outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind at Parliament House in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 11 /12
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during the farewell function for the outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind, at Parliament House, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 12 /12
President Ram Nath Kovind with Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during the farewell function for the outgoing president, at Parliament House, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo