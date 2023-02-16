Actress Swara Bhasker marries political activist Fahad Ahmad
Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker announced that she has tied the knot with politician Fahad Ahmad. The Veere Di Wedding star shared the news on her social media accounts and also tagged Ahmad, who is the state president of Samajwadi Party's youth wing -- Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha.
Actress Swara Bhasker marries political activist Fahad Ahmad
Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker married her long-time boyfriend Fahad Ahmad, the president of Samajwadi Party's youth wing in Maharashtra. Credit: Special Arrangement
Swara took to social media to announce this news and shared a video with a montage of all their adorable moments while detailing their love story. Credit: Special Arrangement
The actress said that the couple had registered their wedding in court on January 6 under the Special Marriage Act. Credit: Special Arrangement
However, a proper marriage ceremony will take place in March, said her publicist. Credit: Special Arrangement
Swara and Fahad met at a protest site in January 2020 and love took its course. Credit: Special Arrangement
