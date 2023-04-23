After LS disqualification, Rahul Gandhi vacates Delhi bungalow
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi vacated his official bungalow in New Delhi after his disqualification as a Member of Parliament, on Saturday (April 22). Gandhi, the former Congress chief, was disqualified from Parliament after a Surat court convicted and awarded a two-year sentence to him in a defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark made in Karnataka's Kolar in 2019.
- 1 /9
After facing Lok Sabha disqualification, Rahul Gandhi vacated his Delhi bungalow
- 2 /9
Rahul has been living in the bungalow for nearly two decades. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /9
A truck loaded with furniture was spotted departing from his 12 Tughlak Lane bungalow. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /9
Rahul said he was paying the price for speaking the truth and vowed to continue to raise people's issues as he vacated his official bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /9
Rahul has now shifted to his mother Sonia Gandhi's residence. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /9
Gandhi, his mother Sonia Gandhi, and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the bungalow before handing over the keys to officials of the Central Public Works Department (CPWD). Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /9
Rahul also shook hands with CPWD officials and thanked them. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /9
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greeted a CPWD official after handing over the keys of the bungalow. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /9
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves 12, Tughlak Lane bungalow after vacating it. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh arrested in Punjab's Moga
Khalistan sympathiser and radical preacher Amritpal Singh, who was absconding for over a month, was arrested by the Punjab Police from Rode village in the state's Moga district on the morning of April 23. Notably, Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, a leading figure of the Khalistan movement who was killed during Operation Blue Star (1984), was also born in Rode.
- 1 /5
'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh was arrested in Punjab's Moga on April 23. See Pictures
- 2 /5
After 36 days of a cat-and-mouse chase between the Punjab Police and Amritpal Singh, the pro-Khalistan preacher was arrested on April 23 from the native village of the late Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /5
Amritpal Singh, who had been running a 'separatist propaganda', was arrested from Rode village in Punjab's Moga district. He has been shifted to the Dibrugarh jail in Assam under the National Security Act (NSA). Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /5
The 'Waris Punjab De' chief reportedly addressed devotees in the Rodewal Gurudwara in Punjab's Moga on the morning of April 23, shortly before his arrest. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /5
The Rodewal Gurudwara from where Punjab Police arrested Singh, in Moga, Punjab. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, April 23, 2023: Best photos from around the world
- 1 /7
Members of performance troupe Red Rebel Brigade march in central London at a demonstration by the climate change protest group Extinction Rebellion. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /7
A general view shows Saaberie Chisty Society pots containing meals to be distributed to the community the day after as part of Eid Al-Fitr celebration. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
Pope Francis holds an audience to participants in the pilgrimage of thanksgiving for the beatification of Armida Barelli, at St. Peter Square in the Vatican. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
Spanish bullfighter Jose Maria Manzanares performs a pass on a bull with a muleta during a bullfight at La Maestranza bullring in Seville. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /7
Aerial view of Lake Alhajuela during the summer drought, in the Colon province, 50 km north of Panama City, Panama. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
Protesters hold flags as they march on an arterial road during a demonstration against the A69 highway project between Castres and Toulouse, near Soual, south-western France. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /7
Demonstrators rally to protest the Israeli government's judicial overhaul bill in Tel Aviv. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - April 23, 2023
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - April 23, 2023
- 2 /13
Aries | You know that change is in the air, but you're not quite sure how to deal with it. Communication is the key to making what's occurring work in your favour. Watch out for petty, jealous people who may try to sabotage your good work or try to put you down | Lucky colour: Pink | Lucky number: 4
- 3 /13
Taurus | Your friendship circle seems to be splitting and it is hard for you to know which side you should take. Today's events offer you the chance to remain neutral. Avoid compromising situations at work | Lucky colour: Green | Lucky number: 2
- 4 /13
Gemini | Your friendship circle seems to be splitting and it is hard for you to know which side you should take. Today's events offer you the chance to remain neutral. Avoid compromising situations at work | Lucky colour: Maroon | Lucky number: 6
- 5 /13
Cancer | There is a balance due to you, and it has been due to you for a while. Polite requests haven't worked, but the final payment will be made soon. If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more experienced - don't overreact or go overboard | Lucky colour: Yellow | Lucky number: 5
- 6 /13
Leo | A partner or close friend might disapprove of your decisions today, especially decisions related to family or your home. Your partner or close one feels that you might be overreaching | Lucky colour: Beige | Lucky number: 8
- 7 /13
Virgo | Taking a chance today will yield some interesting results – risk-taking is not something you need to be wary of. You will come across something inspirational. It will really help you refocus. Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat | Lucky colour: Red | Lucky number: 3
- 8 /13
Libra | Disharmony at home is stressful. Avoid making unrealistic promises. Romantic relationships should stabilize. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. You may be given a position of leadership or responsibility today | Lucky colour: Copper | Lucky number: 7
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Focus your efforts on your work. Insurance payouts, tax rebates, or just plain luck make it a great day. Use your charm, but don't sign or agree to anything. Don't divulge secret information | Lucky colour: Garnet | Lucky number: 1
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | You are very clear and perceptive now. It's a good time to make a decision, come to an agreement, negotiate a deal. A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles | Lucky colour: Champagne | Lucky number: 2
- 11 /13
Capricorn | You may feel that you are walking a tightrope, waiting for things to happen, however, this is only a temporary phase. Be patient and learn to go with the flow. Perhaps even a small sacrifice may be necessary, to achieve a greater whole | Lucky colour: Mustard | Lucky number: 4
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Professionally, you need to be in charge and have to assert yourself as the situation demands. You make an impact in social circles and find yourself on almost everyone’s guest list. You travel and may find a trip overseas in the offing | Lucky colour: Mango | Lucky number: 9
- 13 /13
Pisces | Ensure you act on the ideas you're having or you will miss out on the opportunities. Your judgement has not been your best friend as it's led you to make decisions which may not have been in your best interests. People you meet today can help you to reverse their effects | Lucky colour: Mauve | Lucky number: 6
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Eid 2023: Muslims across the nation celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with prayers
Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated across India with traditional fervour and gaiety. The celebrations began early morning on April 22 with special prayers held in mosques and Eidgahs across the nation. The festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan. Take a look at the pictures from this year's Eid.
- 1 /11
Eid 2023: Muslims across the nation celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with prayers.
- 2 /11
Muslims offer 'namaz' on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, at Eidgah in Kozhikode, Kerala. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /11
Muslims gather at Badi Idgah for Eid-ul-Fitr prayers, in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /11
Muslim women offer Eid Namaz during Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, at Ali Masjid in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /11
Muslims greet each other after offering Eid-al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of their holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Gurugram, Haryana. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /11
Muslims offer 'namaz' on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, at Eidgah in Kozhikode, Kerala. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /11
Muslims greet each other after offering Eid-ul-Fitr namaz, in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /11
People offer Eid Namaz during Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, at Ali Masjid in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /11
Muslims offer Namaz on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, at Sujapur in Malda, West Bengal. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /11
Muslims offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr festival, at Eidgah, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Credit: PTI Photo
- 11 /11
Muslims offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, Bihar. Credit: PTI Photo